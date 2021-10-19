George Zimmerman's former lawyer charged with tampering in rape case

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A Florida attorney who at one time represented neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman after he shot Trayvon Martin has been arrested on a criminal charge in an unrelated case.

Police said the attorney, Harold Uhrig, was arrested on Monday at the Osceola County Courthouse in the Orlando area.

Uhrig was charged with solicitation to commit perjury and witness tampering.

Authorities said the charge stems from a case in which Uhrig represented a man who'd been accused of raping a young girl.

Prosecutors say that during the case, U

The meeting was reported to prosecutors in July and led to an investigation.

A well-known defense attorney in the Orlando area, Uhrig was a member of Zimmerman's defense team when he faced murder charges for killing Martin in 2012. Zimmerman was ultimately acquitted of the teenager's death.