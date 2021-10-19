Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 19, 2021 / 11:33 AM

George Zimmerman's former lawyer charged with tampering in rape case

By

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A Florida attorney who at one time represented neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman after he shot Trayvon Martin has been arrested on a criminal charge in an unrelated case.

Police said the attorney, Harold Uhrig, was arrested on Monday at the Osceola County Courthouse in the Orlando area.

Advertisement

Uhrig was charged with solicitation to commit perjury and witness tampering.

Authorities said the charge stems from a case in which Uhrig represented a man who'd been accused of raping a young girl.

George Zimmerman is seen at the Seminole County Criminal Justice Center in Sanford, Fla., on April 20, 2012. For a time, he was represented by attorney Harold Uhrig (not pictured). File Photo by Gary Green/UPI

Prosecutors say that during the case, Uhrig pressured the girl and her father to deny that the rape occurred, and asked them to lie under oath.

The meeting was reported to prosecutors in July and led to an investigation.

A well-known defense attorney in the Orlando area, Uhrig was a member of Zimmerman's defense team when he faced murder charges for killing Martin in 2012. Zimmerman was ultimately acquitted of the teenager's death.

Advertisement

Read More

Sr. officer: Derek Chauvin's use of force on George Floyd 'totally unnecessary' George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin's family, prosecutors for $100M Florida man receives 20-year prison sentence for shooting over parking spot

Latest Headlines

Facebook rolls out 'Novi' crypto wallet to test in U.S., Guatemala
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Facebook rolls out 'Novi' crypto wallet to test in U.S., Guatemala
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Facebook launched its digital wallet for cryptocurrencies, called Novi, in most of the United States and one Central American nation on Tuesday.
First bitcoin-linked ETF opens on Wall Street under 'BITO' symbol
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
First bitcoin-linked ETF opens on Wall Street under 'BITO' symbol
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The first exchange-traded fund linked to the cryptocurrency bitcoin made its debut on Wall Street Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Lab testing old DNA evidence from Atlanta Child Murders case, mayor says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Lab testing old DNA evidence from Atlanta Child Murders case, mayor says
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Atlanta authorities have turned over evidence to a forensic lab in Utah, hoping that it will produce some definitive proof in the deaths of numerous children who were killed in the city four decades ago.
J&J sells more than $500 million worth of its COVID-19 vaccine in third quarter
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
J&J sells more than $500 million worth of its COVID-19 vaccine in third quarter
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday that it sold more than $500 million worth of its COVID-19 vaccine during the third quarter, surpassing what most experts anticipated.
SF school commissioners face 'recall fever' over COVID-19, other issues
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
SF school commissioners face 'recall fever' over COVID-19, other issues
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Three San Francisco school commissioners are facing a recall due to parents who are upset by COVID-19 restrictions and other issues -- a recall effort that the teachers union says will be a waste of nearly $10 million.
House Jan. 6 panel to vote on whether to hold Steve Bannon in contempt
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
House Jan. 6 panel to vote on whether to hold Steve Bannon in contempt
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to hold Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to Donald Trump, in contempt for defying a subpoena to testify.
Judge rules that Univ. of North Carolina can use race in admissions process
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Judge rules that Univ. of North Carolina can use race in admissions process
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ruled that the University of North Carolina's use of race in its undergraduate admissions process is constitutional.
Latino groups sue Texas over redistricting plans
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Latino groups sue Texas over redistricting plans
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Several Latino voters and voting civil rights groups have sued Texas over redistricting plans on accusations they are unconstitutional and discriminate against Latinos based on their race and nation of origin.
Indicted LA councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas to 'step back' from duties but not resign
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Indicted LA councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas to 'step back' from duties but not resign
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas who was indicted last week on fraud and conspiracy charges said he will step back from his duties but not resign.
Zalmay Khalilzad resigns as U.S. envoy for Afghanistan
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Zalmay Khalilzad resigns as U.S. envoy for Afghanistan
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad has resigned from his post as the United States lead diplomat to Afghanistan following the late summer exodus of the U.S. military from the war-torn country.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court finds officers covered by 'qualified immunity' in two cases
Supreme Court finds officers covered by 'qualified immunity' in two cases
Lab testing old DNA evidence from Atlanta Child Murders case, mayor says
Lab testing old DNA evidence from Atlanta Child Murders case, mayor says
First bitcoin-linked ETF opens on Wall Street under 'BITO' symbol
First bitcoin-linked ETF opens on Wall Street under 'BITO' symbol
Police intercept $250 million worth of cocaine on yacht off Portugal
Police intercept $250 million worth of cocaine on yacht off Portugal
Supreme Court grants expedited hearing for clinics' challenge to Texas law
Supreme Court grants expedited hearing for clinics' challenge to Texas law
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/