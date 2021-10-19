Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 19, 2021 / 12:47 PM

Facebook rolls out 'Novi' crypto wallet to test in U.S., Guatemala

By
Facebook said the rollout is a small pilot to test the new digital crypto wallet, which deals in the Paxos Dollar and is managed by Coinbase.&nbsp;File Photo by Gian Ehrenzeller/EPA-EFE
Facebook said the rollout is a small pilot to test the new digital crypto wallet, which deals in the Paxos Dollar and is managed by Coinbase. File Photo by Gian Ehrenzeller/EPA-EFE

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Facebook launched its digital wallet for cryptocurrencies, called Novi, in most of the United States and one Central American nation on Tuesday.

The wallet will allow users to send money in a standalone app or in messaging platforms like Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp, the company said.

Advertisement

"The purpose of the pilot is for us to affirm our readiness and show that our Novi systems ... are serving customers well," Novi chief David Marcus said in a statement.

Novi was rolled out on Tuesday in most of the United States and Guatemala, officials said.

Facebook said the rollout is a small pilot to test the new digital crypto wallet, which deals in the Paxos Dollar and is managed by Coinbase.

The company started the pilot on Tuesday, however, without the Diem -- which is Facebook's own planned cryptocurrency. Facebook announced in December that it was switching the name of its payment system from Libra to Diem.

Diem is still pending regulatory approval and has not yet been introduced anywhere.

"Our support for Diem has not changed," Marcus added. "We intend to migrate Novi to the Diem payment network once it receives regulatory approval."

Advertisement

Last year, Facebook also changed the name of its wallet from Calibra to Novi.

Read More

First bitcoin-linked ETF opens on Wall Street under 'BITO' symbol Cryptocurrency exchange announces new NFT trading platform Justice Dept. launches new cryptocurrency enforcement team Twitter to allow tipping using bitcoin

Latest Headlines

Sophisticated hacking group targeted at least 13 phone companies since 2016
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Sophisticated hacking group targeted at least 13 phone companies since 2016
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A new report by a cybersecurity expert group shows that at least 13 phone companies were targeted by sophisticated hackers.
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy gives advice on dating amid pandemic
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy gives advice on dating amid pandemic
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Surgeon General Vivek Murthy gave advice Tuesday on dating amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
George Zimmerman's former lawyer charged with tampering in rape case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
George Zimmerman's former lawyer charged with tampering in rape case
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A Florida attorney who at one time represented neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman after he shot Trayvon Martin has been arrested on a criminal charge in an unrelated case.
First bitcoin-linked ETF opens on Wall Street under 'BITO' symbol
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
First bitcoin-linked ETF opens on Wall Street under 'BITO' symbol
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The first exchange-traded fund linked to the cryptocurrency bitcoin made its debut on Wall Street Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Lab testing old DNA evidence from Atlanta Child Murders case, mayor says
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Lab testing old DNA evidence from Atlanta Child Murders case, mayor says
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Atlanta authorities have turned over evidence to a forensic lab in Utah, hoping that it will produce some definitive proof in the deaths of numerous children who were killed in the city four decades ago.
J&J sells more than $500 million worth of its COVID-19 vaccine in third quarter
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
J&J sells more than $500 million worth of its COVID-19 vaccine in third quarter
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday that it sold more than $500 million worth of its COVID-19 vaccine during the third quarter, surpassing what most experts anticipated.
SF school commissioners face 'recall fever' over COVID-19, other issues
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
SF school commissioners face 'recall fever' over COVID-19, other issues
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Three San Francisco school commissioners are facing a recall due to parents who are upset by COVID-19 restrictions and other issues -- a recall effort that the teachers union says will be a waste of nearly $10 million.
House Jan. 6 panel to vote on whether to hold Steve Bannon in contempt
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
House Jan. 6 panel to vote on whether to hold Steve Bannon in contempt
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to hold Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to Donald Trump, in contempt for defying a subpoena to testify.
Judge rules that Univ. of North Carolina can use race in admissions process
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Judge rules that Univ. of North Carolina can use race in admissions process
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ruled that the University of North Carolina's use of race in its undergraduate admissions process is constitutional.
Latino groups sue Texas over redistricting plans
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Latino groups sue Texas over redistricting plans
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Several Latino voters and voting civil rights groups have sued Texas over redistricting plans on accusations they are unconstitutional and discriminate against Latinos based on their race and nation of origin.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court finds officers covered by 'qualified immunity' in two cases
Supreme Court finds officers covered by 'qualified immunity' in two cases
Lab testing old DNA evidence from Atlanta Child Murders case, mayor says
Lab testing old DNA evidence from Atlanta Child Murders case, mayor says
First bitcoin-linked ETF opens on Wall Street under 'BITO' symbol
First bitcoin-linked ETF opens on Wall Street under 'BITO' symbol
Supreme Court grants expedited hearing for clinics' challenge to Texas law
Supreme Court grants expedited hearing for clinics' challenge to Texas law
Myanmar military releases hundreds of political prisoners amid ASEAN snub
Myanmar military releases hundreds of political prisoners amid ASEAN snub
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/