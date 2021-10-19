Trending
Rep. Fortenberry expects federal indictment accusing him of lying to investigators

By
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry said Monday he expects federal investigators to indict him on charges of lying to them, but he said he did not lie to them. Photo courtesy of U.S. House of Representatives
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Congressman Jeff Fortenberry said he expects to be indicted on allegations he lied to federal investigators after a campaign scandal five years ago.

Fortenberry, R-Neb., who serves as the top Republican on the House Appropriation Committee's agriculture panel, made the announcement Monday from his Ford pickup truck with his wife and dog aboard in a YouTube video, saying he wanted his supporters to know first.

"About five and a half years ago a person from overseas illegally moved money to my campaign," he said in the video. "I didn't know anything about this. ... They were all caught and punished."

Fortenberry was among a number of congressional Republicans who received what authorities said were illegal contributions in 2016 from a Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire, Axios reported.

In the video, Fortenberry said that FBI agents from California approached him about two and a half years ago.

"I did not lie to them, I told them what I knew," Fortenberry said. "They accused me of lying to them, and are charging me with this. We're shocked. We're stunned. I feel so personally betrayed. We thought we were trying to help, and so, now, we will have to fight."

Axios reported earlier this month that Fortenberry was raising money for a legal defense fund amid warnings he was under FBI investigation.

Fortenberry has hired attorneys with Bienert Katzman Littrell Williams, based in California, according to campaign finance disclosure forums.

"This has all the marks of being a political attack, a bogus charge manufactured to take him out," a campaign email sent to supporters Tuesday to notify them of the impending indictment said, according to Axios.

