Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 19, 2021 / 2:29 PM

CBP nominee Chris Magnus: No single solution for 'perfect border security'

By
Don Jacobson
Chris Magnus appears Tuesday before a Senate finance committee hearing for his nomination as U.S. Customs and Border Protection commissioner, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.&nbsp;Pool Photo by Rod Lamkey/UPI
Chris Magnus appears Tuesday before a Senate finance committee hearing for his nomination as U.S. Customs and Border Protection commissioner, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Pool Photo by Rod Lamkey/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's nominee to lead U.S. Customs and Border Protection faced tough bipartisan questioning at a Senate committee hearing Tuesday, likely foreshadowing a close confirmation vote.

Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus promised to the Senate finance committee that as CBP leader during a time of polarization over illegal immigration, he would disregard ideology and "do what I have always done in my professional career -- uphold the law."

Advertisement

"It is essential to recognize that what we think of as the border is not homogeneous, and there is no one solution that will provide us perfect border security," Magnus said in his opening remarks. "I pride myself on being a pragmatic and bipartisan problem-solver. I care about innovative ideas, not ideology."

Magnus, 60, was tapped by Biden in April to lead the agency, which has not had a Senate-confirmed leader since 2019.

RELATED U.S. to open Canada, Mexico land borders for vaccinated travelers

The confirmation process, however, has been delayed by committee Chairman Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., who demanded that the Homeland Security Department release information about the use of its agents to counter street protests last year in Portland, Ore.

Wyden said last month that he'd allow the confirmation to move forward after conferring with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and receiving assurances that his department will "[review] its law enforcement policies, including use of force and of chemical munitions -- a review I've been calling for since [former President Donald] Trump first deployed federal troops to Portland and other U.S. cities in the summer of 2020."

Advertisement

"My neighbors in Portland are still reeling from the harm that the Trump administration inflicted upon them," Wyden said Tuesday in his opening statement.

RELATED ICE to stop conducting mass workplace raids

The hearing included some direct questions from Republican and Democratic senators who expressed dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden's handling of a surge of immigrants seeking to enter the United States.

CBP arrests along the Mexico border this summer rose to their highest level in 21 years, including more than 200,000 in July alone, which was the second-highest monthly figure ever.

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., characterized the situation as "chaos" and demanded to know how Magnus would address it.

RELATED Appeals court reinstates Trump-era order to quickly expel migrants from U.S.

Magnus said he'd use a two-track strategy in which migrants with asylum claims would be moved across the border more efficiently, while others would be stopped from crossing entirely.

Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., asked Magnus if he agreed that the border situation is "a crisis."

Magnus answered that the border and immigration situation is "very serious" and important.

Latest Headlines

Opening U.S. to vaccinated travelers exacerbates global inequality, experts say
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Opening U.S. to vaccinated travelers exacerbates global inequality, experts say
WASHINGTON, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- With the United States set to join the European Union and Canada in reopening its borders for vaccinated travelers in November, people in countries with limited access to COVID-19 immunizations face significant hurdles.
Facebook, U.S. reach $14M settlement on hiring discrimination claims
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Facebook, U.S. reach $14M settlement on hiring discrimination claims
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Social media giant Facebook on Tuesday reached a $14 million settlement with the U.S. government over accusations it discriminated against American workers in its hiring practices.
Rep. Fortenberry expects federal indictment accusing him of lying to investigators
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rep. Fortenberry expects federal indictment accusing him of lying to investigators
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Congressman Jeff Fortenberry said he expects to be indicted on allegations he lied to federal investigators after a campaign scandal five years ago.
Judge denies bail to S.C. attorney Alex Murdaugh in $3.4M embezzlement case
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge denies bail to S.C. attorney Alex Murdaugh in $3.4M embezzlement case
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A South Carolina state judge denied suspended attorney Alex Murdaugh bond Tuesday after hearing witnesses in a case accusing him of embezzling $3.4 million from his deceased housekeeper's estate.
Sophisticated hacking group targeted at least 13 phone companies since 2016
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sophisticated hacking group targeted at least 13 phone companies since 2016
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A new report by a cybersecurity expert group shows that at least 13 phone companies were targeted by sophisticated hackers.
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy gives advice on dating amid pandemic
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy gives advice on dating amid pandemic
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Surgeon General Vivek Murthy gave advice Tuesday on dating amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Facebook rolls out 'Novi' crypto wallet to test in U.S., Guatemala
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Facebook rolls out 'Novi' crypto wallet to test in U.S., Guatemala
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Facebook launched its digital wallet for cryptocurrencies, called Novi, in most of the United States and one Central American nation on Tuesday.
George Zimmerman's former lawyer charged with tampering in rape case
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
George Zimmerman's former lawyer charged with tampering in rape case
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A Florida attorney who at one time represented neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman after he shot Trayvon Martin has been arrested on a criminal charge in an unrelated case.
First bitcoin-linked ETF opens on Wall Street under 'BITO' symbol
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
First bitcoin-linked ETF opens on Wall Street under 'BITO' symbol
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The first exchange-traded fund linked to the cryptocurrency bitcoin made its debut on Wall Street Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Lab testing old DNA evidence from Atlanta Child Murders case, mayor says
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Lab testing old DNA evidence from Atlanta Child Murders case, mayor says
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Atlanta authorities have turned over evidence to a forensic lab in Utah, hoping that it will produce some definitive proof in the deaths of numerous children who were killed in the city four decades ago.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court finds officers covered by 'qualified immunity' in two cases
Supreme Court finds officers covered by 'qualified immunity' in two cases
Lab testing old DNA evidence from Atlanta Child Murders case, mayor says
Lab testing old DNA evidence from Atlanta Child Murders case, mayor says
First bitcoin-linked ETF opens on Wall Street under 'BITO' symbol
First bitcoin-linked ETF opens on Wall Street under 'BITO' symbol
George Zimmerman's former lawyer charged with tampering in rape case
George Zimmerman's former lawyer charged with tampering in rape case
Supreme Court grants expedited hearing for clinics' challenge to Texas law
Supreme Court grants expedited hearing for clinics' challenge to Texas law
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/