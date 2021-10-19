Trending
Advertisement
Houston plane crash leaves no major injuries, 2 minor

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A Boston-bound plane crashed while taking off Tuesday morning from Houston Executive Airport, but all aboard escaped with no major injuries.

The McDonnell Douglas MD-80 airliner "rolled through a fence and caught fire in the field," just after 10 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The plane with 21 people aboard was chartered to Boston for Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, in which the Houston Astros will face off against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park later tonight. It attempted to depart from the airport in Brookshire, which is part of the Houston metropolitan area, Waller County Judge Trey Duhon told Click2Houston.com.

Though no major injuries were reported, two people had minor injuries before firefighters put out the flames engulfing the MD-80, officials said.

One person had respiratory issues, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Stephen Woodard told reporters at the scene.

Another person reported back pain, Duhon said in a Facebook post.

"The information we have at this time indicates that the plane did not attain altitude at the end of the runway and went across Morton Road, coming to a rest in the field just north of the airport, where it caught on fire," Duhon said.

Tim Gibson, emergency service district director for Waller-Harris Emergency Service District 200 told Click2Houston.com the outcome was better than expected.

"Anytime you have plane that doesn't make a landing on the runway like its supposed to, we're always expecting the worst and hoping for the best and today, we absolutely, positively got the best outcome we could hope for," Gibson said.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, and the FAA will assist.

The crash caused power outages in 1,806 homes in the area, but utility crews restored power to all but 17 customers by noon, Click2Houston.com reported.

