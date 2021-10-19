Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 19, 2021 / 2:33 PM

Judge denies bail to S.C. attorney Alex Murdaugh in $3.4M embezzlement case

By
Image of South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who was denied bail Tuesday on charges connected with an insurance claim involving the death of his housekeeper. Photo courtesy of NBC's Today
Image of South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who was denied bail Tuesday on charges connected with an insurance claim involving the death of his housekeeper. Photo courtesy of NBC's Today

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A South Carolina state judge denied suspended attorney Alex Murdaugh bond Tuesday after hearing witnesses in a case accusing him of embezzling $3.4 million from his deceased housekeeper's estate.

Murdaugh, whose wife and son were killed earlier this year under mysterious circumstances, has been connected with other unusual events including an alleged plot to have someone kill him so another son can collect insurance money.

Advertisement

"There's no amount of bond the court can set that can provide safety to Mr. Murdaugh and the community," Judge Clifton Newman said, according to The State newspaper. "I am ordering the defense to produce a psychiatric examination."

Murdaugh, from a prominent family of South Carolina attorneys, had sought a personal recognizance bond while prosecutors asked for a $200,000. Newman instead said he may reconsider offering a bond after a report on Murdaugh's psychiatric examination is completed and reviewed.

RELATED Supreme Court finds officers covered by 'qualified immunity' in two cases

He is accused of misappropriating an insurance settlement meant for the sons of his family's late housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield. Satterfield had worked for the Murdaughs for more than two decades but died in 2018 in what was described as a "trip and fall accident" at the Murdaugh home.

Advertisement

Eric Bland, an attorney for Satterfield's estate filed a lawsuit in September against Murdaugh seeking the money they say they are due.

In affidavits released Saturday by the South Carolina Enforcement Division, authorities tried to shed light on the unusual set of events between Murdaugh and the Satterfield family.

RELATED George Zimmerman's former lawyer charged with tampering in rape case

"Mr. Murdaugh coordinated with (Gloria) Satterfield's family to sue himself in order to seek an insurance settlement with the stated intent to give the proceeds to the Satterfield family to pay for funeral expenses and monetary compensation for Satterfield's children."

Murdaugh, according to authorities, then deposited about $3 million into his own account and kept the funds.

The plot thickened when the Hampton County coroner's office found inconsistencies in ruling Satterfield's death as accidental, opening up a criminal investigation in the housekeeper's death and the handling of her estate.

RELATED Jury selection begins in trial of 3 Georgia men in murder of Ahmaud Arbery

Murdaugh was shot in the head in early September, but the attorney later admitted it was part of a scheme with a former client to kill him so his only surviving son could collect an insurance payout.

The incident came less than three months after his wife and youngest son were found dead at their home.

Latest Headlines

Opening U.S. to vaccinated travelers exacerbates global inequality, experts say
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Opening U.S. to vaccinated travelers exacerbates global inequality, experts say
WASHINGTON, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- With the United States set to join the European Union and Canada in reopening its borders for vaccinated travelers in November, people in countries with limited access to COVID-19 immunizations face significant hurdles.
Facebook, U.S. reach $14M settlement on hiring discrimination claims
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
Facebook, U.S. reach $14M settlement on hiring discrimination claims
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Social media giant Facebook on Tuesday reached a $14 million settlement with the U.S. government over accusations it discriminated against American workers in its hiring practices.
Rep. Fortenberry expects federal indictment accusing him of lying to investigators
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rep. Fortenberry expects federal indictment accusing him of lying to investigators
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Congressman Jeff Fortenberry said he expects to be indicted on allegations he lied to federal investigators after a campaign scandal five years ago.
CBP nominee Chris Magnus: No single solution for 'perfect border security'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
CBP nominee Chris Magnus: No single solution for 'perfect border security'
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's nominee to lead U.S. Customs and Border Protection faced tough bipartisan questioning at a Senate committee hearing Tuesday, likely foreshadowing a close confirmation vote.
Sophisticated hacking group targeted at least 13 phone companies since 2016
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sophisticated hacking group targeted at least 13 phone companies since 2016
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A new report by a cybersecurity expert group shows that at least 13 phone companies were targeted by sophisticated hackers.
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy gives advice on dating amid pandemic
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy gives advice on dating amid pandemic
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Surgeon General Vivek Murthy gave advice Tuesday on dating amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Facebook rolls out 'Novi' crypto wallet to test in U.S., Guatemala
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Facebook rolls out 'Novi' crypto wallet to test in U.S., Guatemala
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Facebook launched its digital wallet for cryptocurrencies, called Novi, in most of the United States and one Central American nation on Tuesday.
George Zimmerman's former lawyer charged with tampering in rape case
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
George Zimmerman's former lawyer charged with tampering in rape case
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A Florida attorney who at one time represented neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman after he shot Trayvon Martin has been arrested on a criminal charge in an unrelated case.
First bitcoin-linked ETF opens on Wall Street under 'BITO' symbol
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
First bitcoin-linked ETF opens on Wall Street under 'BITO' symbol
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The first exchange-traded fund linked to the cryptocurrency bitcoin made its debut on Wall Street Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Lab testing old DNA evidence from Atlanta Child Murders case, mayor says
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Lab testing old DNA evidence from Atlanta Child Murders case, mayor says
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Atlanta authorities have turned over evidence to a forensic lab in Utah, hoping that it will produce some definitive proof in the deaths of numerous children who were killed in the city four decades ago.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court finds officers covered by 'qualified immunity' in two cases
Supreme Court finds officers covered by 'qualified immunity' in two cases
Lab testing old DNA evidence from Atlanta Child Murders case, mayor says
Lab testing old DNA evidence from Atlanta Child Murders case, mayor says
First bitcoin-linked ETF opens on Wall Street under 'BITO' symbol
First bitcoin-linked ETF opens on Wall Street under 'BITO' symbol
George Zimmerman's former lawyer charged with tampering in rape case
George Zimmerman's former lawyer charged with tampering in rape case
Supreme Court grants expedited hearing for clinics' challenge to Texas law
Supreme Court grants expedited hearing for clinics' challenge to Texas law
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/