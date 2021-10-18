Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 18, 2021 / 7:31 AM

Jury selection begins for trial of 3 Georgia men in murder of Ahmaud Arbery

By
Travis McMichael was arrested on May 7, 2020, and charged with the murder and aggravated assault of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Ga. Photo courtesy the Glenn County Detention Center/UPI
Travis McMichael was arrested on May 7, 2020, and charged with the murder and aggravated assault of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Ga. Photo courtesy the Glenn County Detention Center/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Jury selection begins on Monday in the highly controversial trial of three White men who chased down and fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery as he was jogging through their neighborhood last year.

The defendants in the case -- Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan -- have been charged with malice murder and false imprisonment, among other charges. The case, which spurred national outrage due mainly to a graphic video of the shooting, taken by Bryan, led to anti-racism and civil rights protests across the United States.

Advertisement

Prosecutors say Travis McMichael shot and killed Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020, in a Brunswick, Ga., neighborhood in the southeastern part of the state. The McMichaels and Bryan said they pursued Arbery and attempted to make a citizen's arrest, believing that he'd burglarized homes in the area.

About 1,000 residents of Glynn County have been tabbed for jury selection in the men's case. It will ultimately be narrowed to 12, plus a couple alternates. Jury selection is being held at a recreation center in Brunswick to allow for COVID-19 distancing.

RELATED Ex-district attorney in Ahmaud Arbery case indicted

The defendants are expected to argue during the trial that they're protected by Georgia's citizen arrest law, and that they acted in self-defense when Arbery attempted to disarm one of them.

Advertisement

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Assistant Special Agent in Charge Richard Dial, however, has taken issue with that position.

"I believe Mr. Arbery was being pursued, and he ran till he couldn't run anymore, and it was, turn his back to a man with a shotgun or fight with his bare hands against the man with the shotgun. He chose to fight," Dial said at a pretrial hearing, according to CNN.

RELATED Three men charged with federal hate crimes in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

"I believe Mr. Arbery's decision was to just try to get away, and when he felt like he could not escape he chose to fight."

The McMichaels and Bryan were initially released from the scene of Arbery's death and the case was idle for months as two prosecutors recused themselves from the case because of their connection with Greg McMichaels, a former police officer.

The men were later arrested within days, however, when the video footage of the killing was released.

RELATED Judge denies bond to father, son in Ahmaud Arbery death

Latest Headlines

Opponents to COVID-19 vaccine mandates call for 'walkouts' in California, N.J.
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Opponents to COVID-19 vaccine mandates call for 'walkouts' in California, N.J.
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Activist groups on both U.S. coasts are staging "walkouts" on Monday to oppose state government COVID-19 requirements that mandate vaccination and other health measures intended to prevent transmission of the virus.
Ronnie Tutt, drummer for Elvis Presley, dies at 83
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ronnie Tutt, drummer for Elvis Presley, dies at 83
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Ronnie Tutt, the famed drummer for Elvis Presley who also played with Elvis Costello, Johnny Cash and many others, has died, his family said. He was 83.
D.C. metro removes 60% of trains amid NTSB investigation of derailment
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
D.C. metro removes 60% of trains amid NTSB investigation of derailment
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The metro service for Washington, D.C., said late Sunday that it has removed 60% of its railcars from service following last week's train derailment.
Police: 3 dead, officer stabbed in Arkansas
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Police: 3 dead, officer stabbed in Arkansas
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Three people are dead and an officer was stabbed while responding to a domestic violence situation at a residence in Fort Smith, Ark., early Sunday.
One killed, several injured in shooting at Grambling State University
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
One killed, several injured in shooting at Grambling State University
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- One person was killed and several more were injured after a shooting at Louisiana's Grambling State University Sunday, the second fatal shooting on the campus this week.
Shifting pattern to dump mountain snow, raise flood threat across the West this week
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Shifting pattern to dump mountain snow, raise flood threat across the West this week
A flurry of storms are expected to march into the West Coast this week, bringing along a changeable mixture of rain, wind and snow for many places.
Chilly weather may have Northeastern residents reaching for sweaters
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Chilly weather may have Northeastern residents reaching for sweaters
A downright dreary pattern is unfolding across the Northeastern states, making some residents reach for a sweater and the thermostat.
Bill Clinton released from hospital after infection in bloodstream
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Bill Clinton released from hospital after infection in bloodstream
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Former President Bill Clinton, 75, was released from a California hospital on Sunday after receiving treatment for a urinary tract infection that entered his bloodstream.
Robert Durst put on ventilator with COVID-19 after murder conviction
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Robert Durst put on ventilator with COVID-19 after murder conviction
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Robert Durst, a real estate heir who was sentenced to life in prison this week for murder, is on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19.
Biden's Supreme Court reform panel sheds two conservative members
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden's Supreme Court reform panel sheds two conservative members
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Two right-leaning law professors have resigned from a commission set up by President Joe Biden to consider potential changes to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

One killed, several injured in shooting at Grambling State University
One killed, several injured in shooting at Grambling State University
Gang members abduct American missionaries, children in Haiti
Gang members abduct American missionaries, children in Haiti
Russia hits record daily COVID-19 deaths, cases; world weekly toll -9%
Russia hits record daily COVID-19 deaths, cases; world weekly toll -9%
U.S. extradites key Maduro ally Alex Saab; Venezuela re-arrests 'Citgo 6'
U.S. extradites key Maduro ally Alex Saab; Venezuela re-arrests 'Citgo 6'
Shifting pattern to dump mountain snow, raise flood threat across the West this week
Shifting pattern to dump mountain snow, raise flood threat across the West this week
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/