Oct. 18, 2021 / 2:03 AM

Washington, D.C., metro removes 60% of trains amid derailment investigation

The metro service in Washington, D.C., said Sunday night it has removed 60% of its trains from service. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The metro service for Washington, D.C., said late Sunday that it has removed 60% of its railcars from service following last week's train derailment.

The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission ordered all 7,000-series railcars to be removed from service as a National Transportation Safety Board investigation into Tuesday's derailment near Arlington Cemetery Station found that the train's fourth axle was out of compliance.

The metro service said via Twitter that without these cars the service will operate about 40 trains on Monday.

"This will allow only a basic service pattern on all lines, departing about every 30 minutes," it said.

The NTBS investigation was conducted in response to a Blue Line train derailing between Rosslyn and Arlington Cemetery stations shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

"As Metro continues to work closely with the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission and NTSB and more information develops, we will update the public about service for the remainder of this week," the service said in a statement.

Mayor Muriel Bowser warned riders to "please plan extra time" for their morning commutes.

