Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 18, 2021 / 6:57 PM

Trump sues Jan. 6 committee to prevent release of White House records

By
Don Jacobson
Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House panel probing that Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, is named as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump claiming executive privilege over documents related to the insurrection. File Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI/Pool
Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House panel probing that Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, is named as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump claiming executive privilege over documents related to the insurrection. File Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI/Pool | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Monday filed a lawsuit against the House committee probing the Jan. 6 insurrection in a bid to keep it from examining White House records related to the attack.

Trump's attorneys filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, naming the Jan. 6 panel's chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the National Archives and archivist David Ferriero as defendants.

Advertisement

It calls the investigation of the insurrection "a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition" and asks the court to declare the committee's entire request to be invalid, dismissing the effort as "a political ploy" orchestrated by President Joe Biden to "accommodate his partisan allies."

The suit also seeks to restrain the National Archives from turning over any materials to Congress in response to the request -- especially documents Trump has deemed to be covered by executive privilege.

RELATED Capitol Police officer charged with obstruction in Jan. 6 riot investigation

The Jan. 6 committee's request from August to the National Archives seeks "all documents and communications within the White House on January 6, 2021," related to the pro-Trump rally, the march to the Capitol, violence at the Capitol, counting of electoral votes, from Trump, some of his allies, family and friends, along with some other members of the Trump administration.

Advertisement

Trump's attorneys have argued that documents related to a sitting president should be shielded from public oversight, but Biden this month rejected executive privilege for Trump's White House records.

White House counsel Dana Remus wrote in a letter to Ferriero that the Jan. 6 investigation was "unique and extraordinary," justifying the decision to reject the assertion of executive privilege.

RELATED Jan. 6 committee schedules vote to hold Trump aide Bannon in contempt

"President Biden has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States, and therefore is not justified as to any of the documents," Remus wrote.

In Monday's suit, Trump's lawyers reference the federal Presidential Records Act, which governs the availability of White House documents, arguing an untested theory that allowing a sitting president to overrule a former president on questions of executive privilege is unconstitutional.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump filed a lawsuit in defense of the Constitution, the Office of the President, and the future of our nation, all of which the sham Unselect Committee is trying to destroy," Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich said in a statement provided to Politico.

RELATED Jan. 6 House committee subpoenas former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark

The Jan. 6 committee has issued subpoenas to Trump aides who are seen as unlikely to cooperate. The panel is scheduled Tuesday to vote on recommending a criminal contempt charge for former senior Trump advisor Steve Bannon over his refusal to comply with a subpoena.

Advertisement

House investigates Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

Sgt. Aquilino Gonell of the U.S. Capitol Police wipes away tears Tuesday as he testifies before members of the Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Pool Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court grants expedited hearing for clinics' challenge to Texas law
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Supreme Court grants expedited hearing for clinics' challenge to Texas law
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether to take up abortion providers' challenge to Texas' near-total abortion ban sooner than the high court usually would hear arguments.
State Department, CDC warn against travel to Singapore amid 'very high' COVID-19 risk
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
State Department, CDC warn against travel to Singapore amid 'very high' COVID-19 risk
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The State Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Americans against traveling to Singapore citing a "very high" risk of COVID-19 in the country as it prepares to welcome vaccinated travelers.
Amazon to hire 150K seasonal workers, offer $3,000 signing bonuses
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Amazon to hire 150K seasonal workers, offer $3,000 signing bonuses
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Amazon announced Monday it is planning to hire 150,000 temporary and seasonal workers for the holidays and is seeking to entice them with $3,000 signing bonuses.
Over 300,000 women left workforce last month, National Women's Law Center says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Over 300,000 women left workforce last month, National Women's Law Center says
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Over 300,000 women age 20 and over left the workforce entirely in September, the National Women's Law Center said in a new analysis.
Democratic Reps. Mike Doyle, David Price announce retirements
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Democratic Reps. Mike Doyle, David Price announce retirements
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Two long-serving Democratic lawmakers revealed Monday they will retire next year at the end of their current terms as the party faces an uphill battle to retain its House majority.
Justice Department asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Justice Department asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Monday filed an emergency application with the Supreme Court asking to it bar the implementation of a new Texas law banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell dies at 84 of COVID-19 complications
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell dies at 84 of COVID-19 complications
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Former Secretary of State and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell died on Monday due to complications from COVID-19, his family said. He was 84.
Supreme Court finds officers covered by 'qualified immunity' in two cases
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court finds officers covered by 'qualified immunity' in two cases
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favor of police in a pair of cases challenging officers' right to "qualified legal immunity" from civil damages resulting from their actions.
Jill Biden praises Teacher of the Year winners for overcoming pandemic hardships
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jill Biden praises Teacher of the Year winners for overcoming pandemic hardships
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden praised teachers for battling the difficulties brought on by the pandemic as she hosted the Council of Chief State School Officers' 2020 and 2021 Teachers of the Year at the White House on Monday.
Democratic Florida state Sen. Annette Taddeo jumps into 2022 governor's race
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Democratic Florida state Sen. Annette Taddeo jumps into 2022 governor's race
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Another Democrat on Monday jumped into the race to become Florida's governor next year and hoping to unseat Republican Ron DeSantis.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell dies at 84 of COVID-19 complications
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell dies at 84 of COVID-19 complications
Opponents to COVID-19 vaccine mandates call for 'walkouts' in California, N.J.
Opponents to COVID-19 vaccine mandates call for 'walkouts' in California, N.J.
Supreme Court finds officers covered by 'qualified immunity' in two cases
Supreme Court finds officers covered by 'qualified immunity' in two cases
Costa Rica, Italian city among first 5 winners of Prince William's 'Earthshot Prize'
Costa Rica, Italian city among first 5 winners of Prince William's 'Earthshot Prize'
Apple 'Unleashed' new MacBook Pros, Airpods
Apple 'Unleashed' new MacBook Pros, Airpods
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/