Oct. 18, 2021 / 4:05 AM

Ronnie Tutt, drummer for Elvis, dies at 83

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Ronnie Tutt, the famed drummer for Elvis Presley who also played with Elvis Costello, Johnny Cash and many others, has died, his family said. He was 83.

Terie Tutt confirmed via Facebook Sunday that her father had died at his home surrounded by his family.

"It's with deep sadness that my family and I share the loss of our beloved dad," she wrote. "The Legendary Drummer, Ronnie Tutt, 'has left the building.'"

Tutt's wife, Donna Tutt, told TMZ that her husband died from natural causes Saturday at their Franklin, Tenn., home.

Presley's Graceland said in a statement that Tutt was "a good friend" to many of them at the estate.

"Ronnie was an amazing ambassador to Elvis' legacy -- sharing his memories of working with Elvis with fans -- as well as bringing Elvis' music to arenas around the globe through later Elvis in Concert shows and performances," it said. "He will be deeply missed by all of us."

The organization that runs Graceland said Tutt played drums for the late legendary singer as part of the TCB band from 1969 until Presley's death in 1977.

After that, he toured with Neil Diamond and performed with Cash, Glen Campbell, Kenny Rogers, Costello, Stevie Nicks and others, it said.

Diamond tweeted Sunday that it was his privilege to share the stage with Tutt for more than 40 years.

"He was truly one of the all-time greats in Rock and Roll," Diamond said. "God bless you, Ronnie. Give my regards to Elvis. We love you, Ronnie."

