Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 18, 2021 / 2:57 PM

Justice Department asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

By
Don Jacobson
Supporters of abortion rights gathered in downtown Los Angeles on October 1 to protest against Texas' near-total abortion ban. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Supporters of abortion rights gathered in downtown Los Angeles on October 1 to protest against Texas' near-total abortion ban. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Monday filed an emergency application with the Supreme Court asking to it bar the implementation of a new Texas law banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

The application, signed by Acting U.S. Solicitor General Brian Fletcher, asks the high court to block the controversial Texas law known as Senate Bill 8 until legal challenges against it run their course.

Advertisement

S.B. 8, the government says, defies a "half a century" of Supreme Court precedents holding that "a state may not prohibit any woman from making the ultimate decision to terminate her pregnancy before viability."

The Texas law violates the Court's landmark rulings in Planned Parenthood vs. Casey and Roe vs. Wade "by banning abortion long before viability -- indeed, before many women even realize they are pregnant," the DOJ argued.

RELATED Supreme Court finds officers covered by 'qualified immunity' in two cases

"Texas is not the first State to question Roe and Casey. But rather than forthrightly defending its law and asking this Court to revisit its decisions, Texas took matters into its own hands by crafting an 'unprecedented' structure to thwart judicial review," it said, citing the law's provision tapping the "public at large" to enforce the law through a bounty system.

Advertisement

Monday's filing comes after the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week sided against the Justice Department and allowed Texas' abortion ban, the most restrictive in the nation, to stand.

The three-judge panel ruled 2-1 Thursday against the Justice Department's request to block the law on the grounds of it being unconstitutional, staying an earlier ruling by Judge Robert Pitman of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas.

RELATED Biden's Supreme Court reform panel sheds two conservative members

"This is the third time a challenge to the Texas abortion ban has been brought to the Supreme Court," the American Civil Liberties Union wrote in a tweet. "It must now take action and stop this ban from continuing to wreak havoc in Texas, forcing people to carry pregnancies against their will."

The controversial law went into effect Sept. 1 banning physicians from performing abortions once cardiac activity of the fetus is detected, which generally occurs at around the six-week mark of a pregnancy and before many women even know they are pregnant.

The ban is enforced by the public, who are incentivized to sue through civil court anyone who performs, aids or abets an abortion.

RELATED Supreme Court considers excluded evidence in Boston Marathon bomber case

Opponents have assailed the bill for being unconstitutional as it denies pregnant people their constitutional right to an abortion while skirting judicial review by putting its enforcement in the hands of the public rather than in those of the state.

Advertisement

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, contends the federal government doesn't have proper standing to step in because of its provisions removing state officers as enforcers of the law.

"Texas has no legal relationship with the private individuals who may make use of S.B. 8's private cause of action," Paxton wrote in a case filing, so the courts cannot "hold Texas responsible for the filings of private citizens that Texas is powerless to prevent."

Thousands gather for Women's March across U.S.

Thousands participating in the annual Women's March walk up Constitution Avenue toward the U.S. Supreme Court, past the U.S. Capitol, to show support for abortion and reproductive rights in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell dies at 84 of COVID-19 complications
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell dies at 84 of COVID-19 complications
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Former Secretary of State and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell died on Monday due to complications from COVID-19, his family said. He was 84.
Supreme Court finds officers covered by 'qualified immunity' in two cases
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court finds officers covered by 'qualified immunity' in two cases
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favor of police in a pair of cases challenging officers' right to "qualified legal immunity" from civil damages resulting from their actions.
Watch live: Jill Biden hosts Teacher of the Year winners
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Watch live: Jill Biden hosts Teacher of the Year winners
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden will host the Council of Chief State School Officers' 2020 and 2021 Teachers of the Year at the White House on Monday.
Democratic Florida state Sen. Annette Taddeo jumps into 2022 governor's race
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Democratic Florida state Sen. Annette Taddeo jumps into 2022 governor's race
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Another Democrat on Monday jumped into the race to become Florida's governor next year and hoping to unseat Republican Ron DeSantis.
EPA unveils plan to regulate, restrict toxic 'forever chemicals'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
EPA unveils plan to regulate, restrict toxic 'forever chemicals'
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency announced a plan Monday to regulate dangerous and toxic "forever chemicals," which have been linked to serious health issues including cancer.
Apple 'Unleashed' new MacBook Pros, Airpods
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Apple 'Unleashed' new MacBook Pros, Airpods
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Apple's 'Unleashed' event Monday unveiled new Macbooks and AirPods, among other products.
Toyota announces $3.4B battery, production investment in U.S.
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Toyota announces $3.4B battery, production investment in U.S.
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Toyota announced plans to invest $3.4 billion into battery development and production in the United States on Monday.
Jury selection begins in trial of 3 Georgia men in murder of Ahmaud Arbery
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Jury selection begins in trial of 3 Georgia men in murder of Ahmaud Arbery
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of three White men accused of chasing down and fatally shooting Ahmaud Arbery as he was jogging through their neighborhood last year.
Opponents to COVID-19 vaccine mandates call for 'walkouts' in California, N.J.
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Opponents to COVID-19 vaccine mandates call for 'walkouts' in California, N.J.
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Activist groups on both U.S. coasts are staging "walkouts" on Monday to oppose state government COVID-19 requirements that mandate vaccination and other health measures intended to prevent transmission of the virus.
D.C. metro removes 60% of trains amid NTSB investigation of derailment
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
D.C. metro removes 60% of trains amid NTSB investigation of derailment
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The metro service for Washington, D.C., said late Sunday that it has removed 60% of its railcars from service following last week's train derailment.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell dies at 84 of COVID-19 complications
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell dies at 84 of COVID-19 complications
Opponents to COVID-19 vaccine mandates call for 'walkouts' in California, N.J.
Opponents to COVID-19 vaccine mandates call for 'walkouts' in California, N.J.
One killed, several injured in shooting at Grambling State University
One killed, several injured in shooting at Grambling State University
Costa Rica, Italian city among first 5 winners of Prince William's 'Earthshot Prize'
Costa Rica, Italian city among first 5 winners of Prince William's 'Earthshot Prize'
Russia hits record daily COVID-19 deaths, cases; world weekly toll -9%
Russia hits record daily COVID-19 deaths, cases; world weekly toll -9%
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/