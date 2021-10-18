Trending
Oct. 18, 2021 / 1:50 PM

Watch live: Jill Biden hosts Teacher of the Year winners

U.S. President Joe Biden (L), first lady Jill Biden (C), alongside Principal Kerry Richardson visit Brookland Middle School in Washington, D.C., on September 10. Jill Biden will host the 2020 and 2021 Teachers of the Year on Monday. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden will host the Council of Chief State School Officers' 2020 and 2021 Teachers of the Year at the White House on Monday.

The event will take place at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

The Council of Chief State School Officers is a nonprofit organization of public officials who head departments of elementary and secondary education that focuses on major educational issues and express their views on school matters.

Juliana Urtubey, an elementary special education teacher in Las Vegas, will be recognized as the 2021 Teacher of the Year. Tabatha Rosproy, an early childhood educator from Winfield, Kan., was the 2020 Teacher of the Year.

Known as "Ms. Earth" for her efforts to beautify schools and unify the community through murals and gardens, Urtubey has helped raise funds for garden programs at two Las Vegas schools.

Rosproy, the first early childhood educator to be named National Teacher of the Year, runs an intergenerational program in a retirement community that serves special education and typically developing preschoolers and facilitates daily interactions with residents, who serve as "grandparent" volunteers.

Even as first lady, Biden continues her job teaching writing at Northern Virginia community college.

Education Dept. makes it easier for public servants to cancel student debt Texas Supreme Court rules against San Antonio school district's vaccine mandate

