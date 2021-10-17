Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 17, 2021 / 10:51 PM

Police: 3 dead, officer stabbed in Arkansas

By

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Authorities said three people are dead and an officer was stabbed while responding to a domestic violence situation at a residence in Fort Smith, Ark., early Sunday.

The officer was responding to a 911 call at about 6:20 a.m. concerning a shirtless white man assaulting another person at the corner of an intersection in Fort Smith, which is located near the Arkansas border with Oklahoma, police chief Danny Baker said during a press conference.

Advertisement

The officer arrived to discover the man, identified as 40-year-old Christofer Conner, beating his 15-year-old son with a rock, Baker said.

Conner was at first compliant with the arresting officer but as he was put into restraints he produced an edged weapon and slashed the officer's throat and neck.

RELATED One killed, several injured in shooting at Grambling State University

The officer, who was not identified, then fired two shots, striking and killing Conner, Baker said, adding the injured officer was then rushed to a local hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and was now recovering at an undisclosed location.

The boy was also transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead after having sustained "multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma," he said.

Advertisement

A search of the residence also produced the body of 42-year-old Julia Marie Moore. Baker said it was "evidence of an extremely violent attack inside the home."

RELATED 4 shot at Mobile, Ala., high school football stadium, police say

A five-year-old boy was also discovered and was removed from the residence and was with family, he said.

"I have no doubt that our officers' swift actions saved this child's life," he said.

The Arkansas State Police will lead the investigation as it involved an officer discharging his weapon, Baker said, adding that the injured officer has been placed on paid administrative leave for at least three days as dictated by procedures.

RELATED Fatal stabbing of British lawmaker David Amess was terrorist incident, police say

"Fort Smith is a wonderful community and when unimaginable tragedies like this happen we're all left scared, angry, frustrated, sometimes hopeless," he said. "No one believes in the sanctity of life more than the men and women of the Fort Smith Police Department. Each one of us are sworn to protect it at all costs. So it hurts us as much as it does each of you when an outcome like this is unavoidable."

Latest Headlines

One killed, several injured in shooting at Grambling State University
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
One killed, several injured in shooting at Grambling State University
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- One person was killed and several more were injured after a shooting at Louisiana's Grambling State University Sunday, the second fatal shooting on the campus this week.
Shifting pattern to dump mountain snow, raise flood threat across the West this week
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Shifting pattern to dump mountain snow, raise flood threat across the West this week
A flurry of storms are expected to march into the West Coast this week, bringing along a changeable mixture of rain, wind and snow for many places.
Chilly weather may have Northeastern residents reaching for sweaters
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Chilly weather may have Northeastern residents reaching for sweaters
A downright dreary pattern is unfolding across the Northeastern states, making some residents reach for a sweater and the thermostat.
Bill Clinton released from hospital after infection in bloodstream
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Bill Clinton released from hospital after infection in bloodstream
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Former President Bill Clinton, 75, was released from a California hospital on Sunday after receiving treatment for a urinary tract infection that entered his bloodstream.
Robert Durst put on ventilator with COVID-19 after murder conviction
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Robert Durst put on ventilator with COVID-19 after murder conviction
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Robert Durst, a real estate heir who was sentenced to life in prison this week for murder, is on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19.
Biden's Supreme Court reform panel sheds two conservative members
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden's Supreme Court reform panel sheds two conservative members
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Two right-leaning law professors have resigned from a commission set up by President Joe Biden to consider potential changes to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Assistant House of Representatives Sergeant at Arms arrested for child pornography charges
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Assistant House of Representatives Sergeant at Arms arrested for child pornography charges
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A staff member for the U.S. House of Representatives' security service has been arrested on child pornography charges.
Biden honors fallen police and calls for more support for an increasingly difficult profession
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden honors fallen police and calls for more support for an increasingly difficult profession
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said that being a cop today is "harder than it's ever been" in a speech Saturday saying that additional support and reform is needed for the increasingly burdened and dangerous profession.
Police spot car of Ohio mother with 2 children missing since 1997
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Police spot car of Ohio mother with 2 children missing since 1997
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Police have found a car that belonged to an Ohio woman who went missing nearly 20 years ago with her two children.
4 shot at Mobile, Ala., high school football stadium, police say
U.S. News // 1 day ago
4 shot at Mobile, Ala., high school football stadium, police say
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Gunfire at a high school football stadium in Mobile, Ala., has left four people hospitalized, police said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

One killed, several injured in shooting at Grambling State University
One killed, several injured in shooting at Grambling State University
Gang members abduct American missionaries, children in Haiti
Gang members abduct American missionaries, children in Haiti
U.S. extradites key Maduro ally Alex Saab; Venezuela re-arrests 'Citgo 6'
U.S. extradites key Maduro ally Alex Saab; Venezuela re-arrests 'Citgo 6'
Russia hits record daily COVID-19 deaths, cases; world weekly toll -9%
Russia hits record daily COVID-19 deaths, cases; world weekly toll -9%
Bill Clinton released from hospital after infection in bloodstream
Bill Clinton released from hospital after infection in bloodstream
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/