Chilly weather may have Northeastern residents reaching for sweaters

A downright dreary pattern is unfolding across the Northeastern states, making some residents reach for a sweater and the thermostat. The combination of blustery winds, below-average temperatures, damp showers and even the potential for wet snow showers to occur across the highest elevations of the northern Adirondacks is leaving many feeling like it's November rather than mid-October.

As the area of low pressure that carried a cold front across the East tracks to the north, cooler air from eastern Canada will wrap into the Northeast. As a result, a pattern of chilly winds will flow over the Great Lakes region, bringing periods of showers to the Northeast and New England over the following days.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Michael LeSeney explained, "As cold air aloft settles over the relatively warmer waters of the eastern Great Lakes, the air will become increasingly unstable on Sunday as bands of lake-effect rain develop downwind of lakes Erie and Ontario Sunday into Monday, leading to the possibility of lightning and waterspouts near the lakeshore."

Temperatures have dipped in the wake of the cold frontal passage, and the counterclockwise circulation of low pressure will continue to usher in chilly air to the Northeast. On Saturday, Pittsburgh recorded a high temperature of 66 degrees Fahrenheit, a dramatic switch from the high of 80 on Friday. Then Saturday overnight, low temperatures dipped to a cool 48, drawing temperatures closer to what is seasonable for this time in October.

On Sunday, temperatures are set to be in the 50s across much of the interior Northeast, even dipping into the upper 40s across areas of higher terrain in north-central Pennsylvania. Closer to the Northeastern coastline, however, values will range slightly higher in the 60s.

Along with the showers and clouds that are expected to spread across central Pennsylvania, New York state, and upper New England on Sunday, northwesterly winds will also cross the region. Wind gusts of 25-35 mph can flow off the eastern Great Lakes as the day continues.

Sunday night will be a slightly different story, as the mention of the four-letter word comes into play with the possibility of lows ranging in the 30s across the northern Adirondack Mountains.

"The instability over the Great Lakes will lead to more than just showers across portions of northeastern Ohio, northwestern Pennsylvania and western New York with snow mixing in with the showers over the northern Adirondack Mountains Sunday night into Monday morning," LeSeney said.

Residents are advised to be aware of any changing road conditions in the coldest spots overnight, however, lower elevations will stay in the 40s, and pavement temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

LeSeney continued, "This mix will not likely accumulate much, but there could be a slushy covering of snow on unpaved surfaces in the highest elevations of the northern Adirondacks by daybreak Monday morning."

On Monday, the dreary weather will be focused farther north in New England with cool winds and showers continuing to spread eastward. There is hope for the mid-Atlantic states on Monday as a hint of warmth returns. Sunshine will spread across southern Pennsylvania with temperatures ranging from the low 60s.

By Monday night, low temperatures will remain chilly for most across the Northeast and even parts of the Southeast. AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures can range in the mid-30s to mid-40s overnight. Any lingering precipitation will likely be confined to Vermont, northern New Hampshire and Maine through Monday night.

Tuesday will bring some relief as more seasonable temperatures and pleasant conditions spread throughout lower regions of the Northeast.

AccuWeather Meteorologist La Troy Thornton explained, "As high pressure passes over the Southeast, winds will generally turn more to the west and southwest for Tuesday and Wednesday. This wind shift will take the edge off the chill as skies clear out."

Although there will be an intermission from the chilly weather across the Northeast, forecasters are not convinced it will last for long.

Thornton went on to state, "A reinforcing shot of cold air is expected by the end of the week. Those who enjoyed the burst of warmth toward the end of last week might not want to miss out on the brief temperature rebound. After all, average highs are dropping quickly, and the summerlike warmth may not return before next year."