Police spot car of Ohio mother with 2 children missing for nearly 20 years

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Police have found a car that belonged to an Ohio woman who went missing nearly 20 years ago with her two children.

The Ohio woman's car was recovered from the Ohio River in Aurora, Ind., on Wednesday, police in the Cincinnati suburb Dehli Township said in a statement on Facebook on Friday.

Advertisement

Stephanie Van Nguyen, 26, and her two children, Kristina, 4, and John, 3, went missing nearly 20 years ago, according to the police statement.

"Mrs. Nguyen left a note that she was going to drive into the Ohio River," the statement said. "A lengthy investigation began, however, the case went cold."

Nguyen was last seen in a green 1997 Nissan Pathfinder, according to a missing persons report with the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

Technological advancements, such as side scan sonar technology, led to the reopening of the case this year, with the Hamilton County Police Association Dive Team and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources assisting local police with the investigation. The probe included scanning the Ohio River for the past six months.

"Indiana State Police is now assisting Dehli Police to determine if Mrs. Nguyen and her children were in the vehicle," the police statement said.