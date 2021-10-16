Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 16, 2021 / 7:30 PM

Assistant House of Representatives Sergeant at Arms arrested for child pornography charges

By
Jake Thomas
Stefan Bieret, 41, an assistant House of Representatives Sergeant at Arms was arrested and charged for possession of child pornography. Photo courtesy of Fairfax County Police Department
Stefan Bieret, 41, an assistant House of Representatives Sergeant at Arms was arrested and charged for possession of child pornography. Photo courtesy of Fairfax County Police Department

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A staff member for the U.S. House of Representatives' security service has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Stefan Bieret, 41, was arrested and charged with 10 felonies related to the possession of child pornography,Fairfax County, Va. police said earlier this week. The investigation leading to his arrest was triggered when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was notified of a potentially illicit image being uploaded to a Dropbox account.

Advertisement

Detectives carried out a search warrant on the account and discovered images of child sexual abuse material that belonged to Bieret, who was taken into custody on Wednesday, police said. He is being held in Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Bieret is employed as an assistant House of Representatives Sergeant at Arms, reports NBC News, citing congressional staffing records. The House Sergeant at Arms office declined to comment to the news outlet.

House of Representatives Sergeant at Arms is the chief security and law enforcement officer for the chamber.

Read More

U.S. court sentences world's largest provider of child porn to 27 years Opening arguments begin in R. Kelly sex trafficking trial in NYC Felipe Vazquez sentenced to 4 years in prison for sexually assaulting teen

Latest Headlines

Biden's Supreme Court reform commission sheds two conservative members
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Biden's Supreme Court reform commission sheds two conservative members
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Two right-leaning law professors have resigned from a commission set up by President Joe Biden to consider potential changes to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Biden honors fallen police and calls for more support for an increasingly difficult profession
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden honors fallen police and calls for more support for an increasingly difficult profession
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said that being a cop today is "harder than it's ever been" in a speech Saturday saying that additional support and reform is needed for the increasingly burdened and dangerous profession.
Police spot car of Ohio mother with 2 children missing for nearly 20 years
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Police spot car of Ohio mother with 2 children missing for nearly 20 years
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Police have found a car that belonged to an Ohio woman who went missing nearly 20 years ago with her two children.
4 shot at Mobile, Ala., high school football stadium, police say
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
4 shot at Mobile, Ala., high school football stadium, police say
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Gunfire at a high school football stadium in Mobile, Ala., has left four people hospitalized, police said.
Amtrak, semi-truck collide in Oklahoma, injuring 5
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Amtrak, semi-truck collide in Oklahoma, injuring 5
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- An Amtrak train collided with a car hauler in southern Oklahoma, injuring five people aboard the train, local authorities said.
Three Houston-area constable deputies shot, one killed
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Three Houston-area constable deputies shot, one killed
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A gunman with a rifle shot three off-duty Texas constable deputies early Saturday morning, killing one and injuring the others, Houston police said.
U.S. to pay families of Afghans killed in mistaken drone strike
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. to pay families of Afghans killed in mistaken drone strike
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The United States has offered to pay an undisclosed amount to families of 10 Afghans civilians, including seven children, killed in a mistaken drone strike in August, the Pentagon said.
Appeals court reinstates several Oklahoma death row prisoners to lawsuit
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Appeals court reinstates several Oklahoma death row prisoners to lawsuit
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has ordered that several Oklahoma death row prisoners be reinstated to a lawsuit challenging the state's lethal injection protocol.
Midwestern cities ready for waves of warm air
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Midwestern cities ready for waves of warm air
The Midwest is about to experience some relief as it slips into an increasingly moderate weather pattern.
Biden speaks on human rights at rededication of Dodd Center in Conn.
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden speaks on human rights at rededication of Dodd Center in Conn.
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden decried the state of human rights across the globe Friday while attending a rededication ceremony honoring former Sen. Chris Dodd at the University of Connecticut.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police spot car of Ohio mother with 2 children missing for nearly 20 years
Police spot car of Ohio mother with 2 children missing for nearly 20 years
Ethics watchdog accuses Jen Psaki of Hatch Act violation
Ethics watchdog accuses Jen Psaki of Hatch Act violation
Biden honors fallen police and calls for more support for an increasingly difficult profession
Biden honors fallen police and calls for more support for an increasingly difficult profession
Three Houston-area constable deputies shot, one killed
Three Houston-area constable deputies shot, one killed
4 shot at Mobile, Ala., high school football stadium, police say
4 shot at Mobile, Ala., high school football stadium, police say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/