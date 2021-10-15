FDA advisory panel to consider Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster dose

In assessing the proposed booster this week, FDA scientists said they weren't sure about when a second Johnson & Johnson dose should be given. File Photo by Szilard Koszticsak/EPA-EFE

Unlike the vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer, which were both recommended by the FDA panel for a booster dose for Americans over 65 and those at greater risk, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was administered in a single dose. File Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A day after recommending a Moderna COVID-19 booster dose for older and vulnerable Americans, the FDA's advisory vaccine committee on Friday will evaluate a similar request for an extra dose of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will again convene on Friday morning to begin assessing whether to recommend a Johnson & Johnson booster, which is produced by subsidiary Janssen.

Advertisement

The panel will begin the meeting at 8:30 a.m EDT and is expected to last until about 5 p.m.

Unlike the vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer, which were both recommended by the FDA panel for a booster dose for Americans over 65 and those with underlying medical conditions or who are at higher risk of exposure, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was administered in a single dose.

The committee recommended the Moderna booster on Thursday.

In assessing the proposed booster this week, FDA scientists said they weren't sure about when a second Johnson & Johnson dose should be given. The company recommended between two and six months after the original dose, but the scientists indicated there was a lack of data to determine the best time.

Advertisement

The scientists, however, did say that data indicates that the booster dose would provide additional protection against the virus.

"Although not independently confirmed by FDA from datasets, summaries of the data suggest there may be a benefit in a second dose administered approximately 2 months after the primary dose," the scientists wrote.

Friday's evaluation comes two days after a federal study said "mixing and matching" booster doses is safe and offers added protection. That means scientists found that a person who received two original doses of Moderna's vaccine could safely get a Pfizer booster -- or a person who received Pfizer's vaccine could get a Johnson & Johnson booster, even though they are formulated differently and are completely different types of vaccines.