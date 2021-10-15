Capitol Police officer charged with obstruction in Jan. 6 riot investigation

Sgt. Aquilino Gonell of the U.S. Capitol Police wipes away tears Tuesday as he testifies before members of the Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Pool Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo
Rep. Ann McLane Kuster (C), D-N.H., joined by Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, reacts as she speaks with Gonell following the the hearing. Pool Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo
About 140 police officers were injured and five died when they were trampled by supporters of former President Donald Trump aiming to overthrow the 2020 presidential election. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo
Tuesday marked the first hearing for the committee. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo
Capitol Police Pvt. Harry Dunn (R) testifies, while other officers listen. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo
Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges listens to testimony. Pool Photo by Brendan Smialowski/UPI | License Photo
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., (L) and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., listen as Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., speaks during the House select committee hearing. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., questions witnesses during the hearing. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo
Kinzinger reacts during officer testimony. Pool Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., listens during the hearing. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo
Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., listens to testimony. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo
Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone testifies, "As I was swarmed by a violent mob, they ripped off my badge, stripped me of my radio and seized ammunition that was secured to my body. They began to beat me with their fists and what felt like hard metal objects." Pool Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo
Dunn listens to testimony from other officers. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo
Hodges (L) and Dunn testify before the committee. Five people died. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo
Dunn listens with his head in his hand while Hodges testifies. Pool Photo by Brendan Smialowski/UPI | License Photo
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., questions witnesses during the hearing. Pool Photo by Andrew Harniki/UPI | License Photo
Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., speaks during the hearing. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Cheney greets Gonnell as Kinzinger hugs Fanone before his testimony. Pool Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Gonell, Fanone, Hodges and Dunn are sworn in to testify. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo
Fanone (R) touches Gonell as he sits to testify. Pool Photo by Brendan Smialowski/UPI | License Photo