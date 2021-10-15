Capitol Police officer charged with obstruction in Jan. 6 riot investigation

From left to right, Gonell, Fanone, Hodges and Dunn are sworn in to testify. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Cheney greets Gonnell as Kinzinger hugs Fanone before his testimony. Pool Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Dunn listens with his head in his hand while Hodges testifies. Pool Photo by Brendan Smialowski/UPI | License Photo

Hodges (L) and Dunn testify before the committee. Five people died. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone testifies, "As I was swarmed by a violent mob, they ripped off my badge, stripped me of my radio and seized ammunition that was secured to my body. They began to beat me with their fists and what felt like hard metal objects." Pool Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., (L) and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., listen as Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., speaks during the House select committee hearing. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

Tuesday marked the first hearing for the committee. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

About 140 police officers were injured and five died when they were trampled by supporters of former President Donald Trump aiming to overthrow the 2020 presidential election. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

Rep. Ann McLane Kuster (C), D-N.H., joined by Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, reacts as she speaks with Gonell following the the hearing. Pool Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Sgt. Aquilino Gonell of the U.S. Capitol Police wipes away tears Tuesday as he testifies before members of the Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Pool Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury indicted a U.S. Capitol Police officer for allegations of working from the inside to protect a person who was charged with illegally entering the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack.

Officer Michael Angelo Riley, a 25-year member of the force, is accused of telling the person to delete social media posts from that day.

Riley was charged with two counts of obstruction in the case.

"[I']m a capitol police officer who agrees with your political stance," Riley allegedly said on Facebook to the person before removing his own message later, according to NBC News. "Take down the part about being in the building they are correctly investigating and everyone who was in the building is going to be charged. Just looking out."

Capitol Police said Riley has been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of this case. Riley, who was in the K-9 unit on Jan. 6, was not on duty at the time of the attack but did respond to reports of an explosive device on Capitol Hill that day.

The indictment said even after the person's arrest on Jan. 19, Riley continued his contact with the person.