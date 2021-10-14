Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 14, 2021 / 5:13 PM

U.S. Navy sets up new command to enforce discharges for vaccine refusers

By
Don Jacobson
Member of the U.S. Navy prepare Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines as Vice President Kamala Harris visits a vaccination center in Jacksonville, Florida, on March 22. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI..
Member of the U.S. Navy prepare Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines as Vice President Kamala Harris visits a vaccination center in Jacksonville, Florida, on March 22. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI.. | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy announced Thursday it has set up a special command to force out active-duty sailors who don't comply with a Nov. 28 deadline to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Navy reservists have until Dec. 28 to comply or face disciplinary action from the new COVID Consolidated Disposition Authority for failing to obey a lawful order, possibly resulting in a less-than-honorable discharge, naval authorities said.

Advertisement

"To date, over 98 percent of active-duty U.S. Navy service members have met our readiness responsibility by completing or initiating a COVID-19 vaccination series, ensuring the continued readiness of our worldwide deployable Navy," Adm. William Lescher, vice chief of naval operations, said in a release.

There have been 164 deaths within the Navy due to COVID-19, "far exceeding the combined total of all other health or mishap related injuries and deaths over the same time period," added Vice Adm. John B. Nowell Jr., the chief of naval personnel.

RELATED Pentagon orders all civilian employees to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22

Of those, he noted, 144 were not immunized.

Discharge proceedings before the COVID Consolidated Disposition Authority -- set up to "ensure a fair and consistent process for separation determinations" -- will begin as soon as service members meet the definition of "refusing the vaccine," officials said.

Advertisement

The Pentagon announced in August that vaccinations would become mandatory for all 2.1 million U.S. military personnel, and since then each service branch has laid down its own deadlines for compliance and with associated penalties.

RELATED Pentagon procures 550 million COVID-19 tests as part of White House initiative

Like the Navy, the U.S. Army has set a Nov. 28 deadline for members' compliance. The Marine Corps has a deadline of Nov. 14 for full vaccination, while the Air Force has the most ambitious deadline of Nov. 2.

With the quick deadline looming, more than 60,000 Air Force personnel remained unvaccinated as of last week, the Washington Post reported.

RELATED Military suicides increase amid COVID-19 pandemic, Pentagon says

Latest Headlines

Thick smoke from Alisal Fire prompts air quality warning for Los Angeles
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Thick smoke from Alisal Fire prompts air quality warning for Los Angeles
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Dense smoke produced by Southern California's first major wildfire of the season prompted air quality warnings for Los Angeles and several other nearby counties on Thursday.
Dow rises 534 points amid strong third-quarter earnings reports
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow rises 534 points amid strong third-quarter earnings reports
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 534.75 points on Wednesday as major companies reported third-quarter earnings that exceeded analysts' expectations.
Man sentenced to death for killing his ex-wife with fire during live stream
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man sentenced to death for killing his ex-wife with fire during live stream
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A court has sentenced a man to death for murder by setting his ex-wife on fire while she was live streaming on China's form of TikTok last year.
FDA panel recommends Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for at-risk groups
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
FDA panel recommends Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for at-risk groups
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- An advisory committee for the Food and Drug Administration voted Thursday to recommend the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot for people 65 and older and those in high-risk groups.
Senate to vote on Freedom to Vote Act next week, Schumer says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Senate to vote on Freedom to Vote Act next week, Schumer says
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Senate will vote on the Freedom to Vote Act next week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday.
Jan. 6 committee schedules vote to hold Trump aide Bannon in contempt
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee schedules vote to hold Trump aide Bannon in contempt
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will vote on holding former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in criminal contempt if he continues to ignore its subpoena, the panel's chairman said Thursday.
United Airlines adds new routes in its largest transatlantic expansion
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
United Airlines adds new routes in its largest transatlantic expansion
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- United Airlines is adding five new transatlantic routes in Spring 2022 in anticipation of rebounding demand for travel.
Attorney Alex Murdaugh charged with misappropriating housekeeper's funds
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Attorney Alex Murdaugh charged with misappropriating housekeeper's funds
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was arrested and charged Thursday with misappropriating settlement funds meant for the heirs of his dead former housekeeper.
Advocacy groups pan Biden administration for 'cruel policies' on Haitian migrants
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Advocacy groups pan Biden administration for 'cruel policies' on Haitian migrants
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- An alliance of civil rights and humanitarian organizations is increasing pressure on President Joe Biden to reverse asylum policies that they say are endangering the lives and safety of Haitian migrants.
Joe Biden touts COVID-19 progress, urges jabs for 66M unvaccinated
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Joe Biden touts COVID-19 progress, urges jabs for 66M unvaccinated
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday made another pitch to the 66 million who are unvaccinated around the country, calling on them to get inoculated with one of the three coronavirus vaccines available.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Arkansas governor allows vaccine mandate opt-out bills to become law
Arkansas governor allows vaccine mandate opt-out bills to become law
Judge bars Colorado county official from overseeing elections
Judge bars Colorado county official from overseeing elections
WHO names 26-scientist group to investigate origins of COVID-19, future outbreaks
WHO names 26-scientist group to investigate origins of COVID-19, future outbreaks
FDA panel recommends Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for at-risk groups
FDA panel recommends Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for at-risk groups
Marijuana legalization used to right wrongs from drug war
Marijuana legalization used to right wrongs from drug war
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/