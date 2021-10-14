Watch Live
FDA advisory panel discusses authorizing Moderna COVID-19 booster dose
Oct. 14, 2021

Biden to meet with Pope Francis in Rome before G20, climate summits

Then-Vice President Joe Biden walks with Pope Francis at the U.S. Capitol during a visit on September 24, 2015. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden, a member of the Catholic faith, will meet with Pope Francis this month to go over various issues like COVID-19, climate change and philanthropy, the White House said Thursday.

Biden, who is only the second Catholic U.S. president after John F. Kennedy, will visit the Vatican on Oct. 29 during a Europe trip when he will also attend high-level meetings in Italy and Britain.

"They will discuss working together on efforts grounded in respect for fundamental human dignity, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, tackling the climate crisis and caring for the poor," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Conservative Catholic bishops have been pushing guidelines to keep politicians who support abortion from receiving communion. While Pope Francis and the church have condemned abortion, Biden is an abortion-rights advocate.

RELATED Vatican announces Pope Francis won't attend COP26 climate summit

The pope has not yet said publicly whether he endorses such a communion policy.

"If we look at the history of the church, we will see that every time the bishops have not managed a problem as pastors, they have taken a political stance on a political problem," Francis said on Sept. 15, according to The New York Times.

"What must the pastor do? Be a pastor, don't go condemning. Be a pastor, because he is a pastor also for the excommunicated."

RELATED Pope Francis calls on collective responsibility ahead of climate summit

The Vatican told U.S. bishops in June to end efforts to keep Biden from receiving communion.

The White House says Biden will attend the G20 Leaders' Summit on Oct. 30-31 in Rome, and for the first time confirmed that he'll also attend the 26th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP26, on Nov. 1-2.

RELATED Pope Francis calls for Hungary to be open to immigrants

