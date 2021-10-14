Butterball recalls 14,000 pounds of turkey that may contain bits of blue plastic

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Turkey maker Butterball is recalling about 14,000 pounds of ground turkey after it received reports about blue bits of plastic embedded in certain batches of the product.

The bits of plastic were found in products with an establishment code of P-7345 near the USDA mark of approval, the company said.

The Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection Service announced the recall on Wednesday.

Included in the recall are 2.5-pound trays of "farm to family Butterball all natural Ground Turkey" and 3-pound trays of "Kroger Ground Turkey" that were produced on Sept. 28.

The contaminated products should be thrown away or returned to the store, the USDA said.

There have been no reports of injury or illness from the plastic.