Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 14, 2021 / 3:40 AM

Head of California's largest labor union resigns amid grand theft, fraud charges

By
California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced charges against Alma Hernandez, the head of Service Employees International Union California.&nbsp;Photo courtesy of California Attorney General Rob Bonta/Website&nbsp;
California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced charges against Alma Hernandez, the head of Service Employees International Union California. Photo courtesy of California Attorney General Rob Bonta/Website 

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The executive director of the state's largest labor union has resigned after California Attorney General Rob Bonta charged her and her husband with a slew of offenses, including grand theft, embezzlement, tax evasion and perjury.

In a statement on Wednesday, The Service Employees International Union California, which has 700,000 members, said it had accepted the resignation of Alma Hernandez.

Advertisement

"Any misuse of funds is unacceptable, and we are committed to doubling down on our efforts to ensure that all officers and staff adhere to the highest level of ethical and financial conduct," the union said.

The announcement of her resignation came hours after Bonta announced that Hernandez and her husband, Jose Moscoso, were charged on Oct. 4 as a result of a multiagency investigation that allege the couple committed crimes going back to at least 2014.

RELATED Marijuana legalization used to right wrongs from drug war

According to the 13-count indictment, the couple underreported more than $1.4 million in income between 2014 and 2018. Hernandez is also accused of paying her husband thousands of dollars for services he did not provide while she served as treasurer of the Working Families for Solorio for Senate 2013 PAC.

Advertisement

The indictment also accuses Moscoso of failing to report that he employed multiple people to work for his air duct cleaning business, resulting in more than $300,000 in unreported wages as well as failing to report employment taxes.

Both suspects face five counts of filing a false income tax return with intent to evade and are charged with a special allegation of aggravated white collar crime with loss over $100,000.

RELATED LA politician Mark Ridley-Thomas indicted in bribery, fraud scheme

Separately, Hernandez faces two counts of grand theft and one count of perjury, while Moscoso faces one count of failure to file a report with the Employment Development Department, one count of failure to pay unemployment insurance and training tax, one count of failure to pay disability insurance, one count of failure to file employment tax returns and one count of failure to collect and pay personal income tax.

"We are deeply concerned about the allegations against Alma Hernandez," the union said, adding that it has and will continue to cooperate fully with authorities.

Bonta credited unions for being integral to California, but working people deserve leaders they can depend on and trust.

RELATED Russia jails man amid crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses

"When there is reason to believe trust has been broken and crimes have been committed, we have an ethical duty to investigate -- we owe that to the people of California," he said in a statement.

Advertisement

SEIU California said it has appointed Tia Orr as interim executive director.

Latest Headlines

Marijuana legalization used to right wrongs from drug war
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Marijuana legalization used to right wrongs from drug war
PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Nearly a decade after the first states approved recreational cannabis, righting wrongs from the drug war -- including making the business accessible to minorities -- is driving implementation across the country.
LA politician Mark Ridley-Thomas indicted in bribery, fraud scheme
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
LA politician Mark Ridley-Thomas indicted in bribery, fraud scheme
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury has indicted Los Angeles City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas and a former University of Southern California department dean for participating in a bribery and fraud scheme.
Judge bars Colorado county official from overseeing elections
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge bars Colorado county official from overseeing elections
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A Colorado judge ruled that Mesa County's top election official cannot oversee November's election after putting the integrity of the county's elections at risk.
Judge: Maine healthcare workers can't seek religious vaccine exemption
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge: Maine healthcare workers can't seek religious vaccine exemption
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A federal judge ruled on Wednesday that Maine is not required to offer a religious exemption for healthcare workers to the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Justice Department investigating abuse, mistreatment at Texas' juvenile lockups
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Justice Department investigating abuse, mistreatment at Texas' juvenile lockups
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The federal government opened an investigation Wednesday into Texas' long-troubled juvenile lockups, which currently detain nearly 700 teens who often are found to need heightened supervision.
Jan. 6 House committee subpoenas former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Jan. 6 House committee subpoenas former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Capitol riots subpoenaed former Justice Department official Jeffery Clark on Wednesday, stating he aided efforts to stop the transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election.
Early-season snowstorm snarls travel throughout Rocky Mountains
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Early-season snowstorm snarls travel throughout Rocky Mountains
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The first widespread snowstorm of the season blanketed the Intermountain West over the weekend and through the first part of the week, causing disruptions from the mountains of Montana to the rim of the Grand Canyon.
TSA catches 20-year record 4,495 passengers with firearms at checkpoints
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
TSA catches 20-year record 4,495 passengers with firearms at checkpoints
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Transportation Safety Administration recorded a 20-year high of 4,495 airline passengers attempting to carry firearms onto their flights in the first nine months of 2020.
Supreme Court considers excluded evidence in Boston Marathon bomber case
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Supreme Court considers excluded evidence in Boston Marathon bomber case
In arguments on Wednesday, the Supreme Court heard arguments on whether an appellate court made an error in overturning the death penalty for one of the Boston Marathon bombers.
Markets close flat amid reports of rising inflation, Fed plans to taper bond buying
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Markets close flat amid reports of rising inflation, Fed plans to taper bond buying
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday after the Labor Department reported rising inflation in September and the Federal Reserve hinted at plans to taper its easy money policy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former runner Mary Cain sues Nike, coach Alberto Salazar for $20M over abuse
Former runner Mary Cain sues Nike, coach Alberto Salazar for $20M over abuse
Social Security payments to rise nearly 6% in 2022; largest hike since 1982
Social Security payments to rise nearly 6% in 2022; largest hike since 1982
West Coast ports to stay open 24/7 under U.S. plan to relieve supply chain issues
West Coast ports to stay open 24/7 under U.S. plan to relieve supply chain issues
One in three Iraq/Afghanistan veterans sees extremism among their ranks
One in three Iraq/Afghanistan veterans sees extremism among their ranks
Alisal Fire grows to become Southern California's first major wildfire of season
Alisal Fire grows to become Southern California's first major wildfire of season
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/