Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 14, 2021 / 7:12 PM

New York judge orders Trump to testify in demonstrators' civil suit

By
Don Jacobson
A security guard for then-candidate Donald Trump is shown grabbing anti-racism demonstrator Efrain Galicia outside of Trump Tower in New York City on September 3, 2015. A judge ruled Thursday Trump must testify in a suit resulting from the incident. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A security guard for then-candidate Donald Trump is shown grabbing anti-racism demonstrator Efrain Galicia outside of Trump Tower in New York City on September 3, 2015. A judge ruled Thursday Trump must testify in a suit resulting from the incident. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump must give a deposition in a civil suit filed by demonstrators contending his security team assaulted them in 2015, a New York judge ordered Thursday.

State Supreme Court Judge Doris Gonzalez ruled that Trump must make a videotaped deposition in the case on Monday at Trump Tower in New York City.

Advertisement

Trump's attorneys have made numerous efforts to block the demonstrators' efforts to force him to testify in the suit.

A New York appeals court judge temporarily paused a similar order from Gonzalez ordering a deposition two years ago just as the trial was scheduled to go to jury selection.

RELATED Trump seeks court order to reinstate banned Twitter account

That ruling came after Trump argued that state courts lack the legal authority to force a sitting president to testify in a civil trial and that his critical national duties were more important.

The suit stems from an incident during a demonstration outside Trump Tower in Manhattan following comments made by then-candidate Trump at his presidential announcement in which he claimed Mexico has been sending people to the United States who are "bringing drugs. Bringing crime. They're rapists."

Advertisement

Photos and video of the protest showed Trump's head of security, Keith Schiller, hitting plaintiff Efrain Galicia in the face after Galicia appeared to reach for a blue sign bearing the words "Trump: Make America Racist Again," the New York Daily News reported.

RELATED Former President Donald Trump sues niece Mary, NY Times for 2018 story

"After defendants spent years unsuccessfully fighting to keep Donald Trump from testifying under oath, we will be taking his testimony in this case on Monday," plaintiffs' attorney Benjamin Dictor said in a statement issued to CNN. "We look forward to presenting this case, including Mr. Trump's video testimony, to the jury at his trial."

The suit charges Trump and his security detail with assault and battery and seeks unspecified monetary damages along with a court order barring the former president from interfering with "lawful demonstrations" and "political speech."

RELATED Judge declines pause of E. Jean Carroll lawsuit against Trump

Latest Headlines

Real estate heir Robert Durst gets life sentence in murder of writer Susan Berman
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Real estate heir Robert Durst gets life sentence in murder of writer Susan Berman
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles judge on Thursday sentenced real estate heir Robert Durst to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2000 murder of his best friend, Susan Berman.
Marine pleads guilty to making videos criticizing Afghanistan withdrawal
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Marine pleads guilty to making videos criticizing Afghanistan withdrawal
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, a Marine who was jailed after posting viral videos criticizing the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, pleaded guilty to five criminal charges Thursday.
Thick smoke from Alisal Fire prompts air quality warning for Los Angeles
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Thick smoke from Alisal Fire prompts air quality warning for Los Angeles
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Dense smoke produced by Southern California's first major wildfire of the season prompted air quality warnings for Los Angeles and several other nearby counties on Thursday.
U.S. Navy sets up new command to enforce discharges for vaccine refusers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Navy sets up new command to enforce discharges for vaccine refusers
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy announced Thursday it has set up a special command to force out active-duty sailors who don't comply with a Nov. 28 deadline to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Dow rises 534 points amid strong third-quarter earnings reports
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dow rises 534 points amid strong third-quarter earnings reports
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 534.75 points on Wednesday as major companies reported third-quarter earnings that exceeded analysts' expectations.
Man sentenced to death for killing his ex-wife with fire during live stream
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Man sentenced to death for killing his ex-wife with fire during live stream
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A court has sentenced a man to death for murder by setting his ex-wife on fire while she was live streaming on China's form of TikTok last year.
FDA panel recommends Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for at-risk groups
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
FDA panel recommends Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for at-risk groups
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- An advisory committee for the Food and Drug Administration voted Thursday to recommend the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot for people 65 and older and those in high-risk groups.
Senate to vote on Freedom to Vote Act next week, Schumer says
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Senate to vote on Freedom to Vote Act next week, Schumer says
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Senate will vote on the Freedom to Vote Act next week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday.
Jan. 6 committee schedules vote to hold Trump aide Bannon in contempt
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee schedules vote to hold Trump aide Bannon in contempt
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will vote on holding former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in criminal contempt if he continues to ignore its subpoena, the panel's chairman said Thursday.
United Airlines adds new routes in its largest transatlantic expansion
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
United Airlines adds new routes in its largest transatlantic expansion
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- United Airlines is adding five new transatlantic routes in Spring 2022 in anticipation of rebounding demand for travel.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Arkansas governor allows vaccine mandate opt-out bills to become law
Arkansas governor allows vaccine mandate opt-out bills to become law
Judge bars Colorado county official from overseeing elections
Judge bars Colorado county official from overseeing elections
FDA panel recommends Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for at-risk groups
FDA panel recommends Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for at-risk groups
WHO names 26-scientist group to investigate origins of COVID-19, future outbreaks
WHO names 26-scientist group to investigate origins of COVID-19, future outbreaks
Marijuana legalization used to right wrongs from drug war
Marijuana legalization used to right wrongs from drug war
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/