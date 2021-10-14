Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 14, 2021 / 10:55 PM / Updated at 8:47 AM

Bill Clinton hospitalized in Calif. with infection

By
Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized to receive treatment for an infection, an aide said Thursday. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI
Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized to receive treatment for an infection, an aide said Thursday. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to a California hospital to receive treatment for an infection, an aide said Thursday.

Clinton spokesman Angel Urena said the 75-year-old former president was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center's intensive care unit on Tuesday for a "non-COVID-related infection."

Advertisement

"He is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff providing him with excellent care," Urena said.

Clinton's doctors told CNN he had a urinary tract infection that spread to his bloodstream.

Urena also shared a joint statement from Clinton's physicians, Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack, which said he was admitted for "close monitoring" and administered IV antibiotics and fluids.

"He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring. After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down, and he is responding to antibiotics well," they said.

Clinton's office said he had been in California for a private event for his foundation and had been feeling fatigued on Tuesday when he was admitted to the hospital for testing, CNN reported.

Advertisement

The doctors said he was placed in the ICU for privacy and safety, not because he was in need of intensive care.

Read More

Howie Mandel 'home and doing better' after collapsing at Starbucks Czech President Milos Zeman in ICU after parliament election upset Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-19

Latest Headlines

DHS says it will restart Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy next month
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
DHS says it will restart Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy next month
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Complying with a Supreme Court order, The Biden administration says within a few weeks it will reinstate an immigration policy by former President Donald Trump that forces migrants at the border to wait in Mexico.
Joe Biden unveils plan to build more climate-resilient economy
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Joe Biden unveils plan to build more climate-resilient economy
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration on Friday announced the start of a "whole of government" strategy to address climate change and the economic risks that global-warming carbon emissions present.
FDA advisory panel to consider Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster dose
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FDA advisory panel to consider Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster dose
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A day after recommending a Moderna COVID-19 booster dose for older and vulnerable Americans, the FDA's advisory vaccine panel on Friday will evaluate a similar request for an extra dose of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.
Miami commissioners vote to fire police chief Art Acevedo
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Miami commissioners vote to fire police chief Art Acevedo
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Officials in Miami unanimously voted Thursday night to fire chief of Miami police Art Acevedo, bringing an end to his tumultuously six-month tenure as the city's top cop.
Texas Supreme Court rules against San Antonio school district's vaccine mandate
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Texas Supreme Court rules against San Antonio school district's vaccine mandate
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Texas Supreme Court has blocked the San Antonio Independent School District's COVID-19 vaccine mandate hours before it was to go into effect on Friday.
Appeals court allows Texas abortion ban to stand
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Appeals court allows Texas abortion ban to stand
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has sided against the Justice Department and allowed Texas' abortion ban, the most restrictive in the nation, to stand.
Ex-Boeing 737 Max test pilot indicted for deceiving FAA
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Ex-Boeing 737 Max test pilot indicted for deceiving FAA
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A former Boeing test pilot was indicted for fraud on accusations he deceived U.S. regulators about a software issue that has been connected to two deadly crashes of the manufacturer's 737 Max aircraft.
Real estate heir Robert Durst gets life sentence in murder of writer Susan Berman
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Real estate heir Robert Durst gets life sentence in murder of writer Susan Berman
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles judge on Thursday sentenced real estate heir Robert Durst to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2000 murder of his best friend, Susan Berman.
Marine pleads guilty to making videos criticizing Afghanistan withdrawal
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Marine pleads guilty to making videos criticizing Afghanistan withdrawal
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, a Marine who was jailed after posting viral videos criticizing the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, pleaded guilty to five criminal charges Thursday.
New York judge orders Trump to testify in demonstrators' civil suit
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
New York judge orders Trump to testify in demonstrators' civil suit
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump must give a deposition in a civil suit filed by demonstrators contending his security team assaulted them in 2015, a New York judge ordered Thursday. 
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas Supreme Court rules against San Antonio school district's vaccine mandate
Texas Supreme Court rules against San Antonio school district's vaccine mandate
Attorney Alex Murdaugh charged with misappropriating housekeeper's funds
Attorney Alex Murdaugh charged with misappropriating housekeeper's funds
Real estate heir Robert Durst gets life sentence in murder of writer Susan Berman
Real estate heir Robert Durst gets life sentence in murder of writer Susan Berman
Police identify suspect in Norway bow and arrow attack
Police identify suspect in Norway bow and arrow attack
Banksy painting shredded during previous auction sells for $25.4M
Banksy painting shredded during previous auction sells for $25.4M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/