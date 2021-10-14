Trending
Oct. 14, 2021 / 10:55 PM

Bill Clinton hospitalized with 'non-COVID-related' infection

Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized to receive treatment for a non-COVID-related infection, an aide said Thursday. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI
Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized to receive treatment for a "non-COVID-related infection," an aide said Thursday. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to a California hospital to receive treatment for a infection, an aide said Thursday.

Clinton spokesman, Angel Urena, said the 75-year-old former president was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center's intensive care unit on Tuesday for a "non-COVID-related infection."

"He is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff providing him with excellent care," said Urena.

Urena also shared a joint statement from Clinton's physicians, Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack, which said he was admitted for "close monitoring" and administered IV antibiotics and fluids.

"He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring. After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well," they said.

Clinton's office said he had been in California for a private event for his foundation and had been feeling fatigued on Tuesday when he was admitted to the hospital for testing, CNN reported.

The doctors said he was placed in the ICU for privacy and safety, not because he was in need of intensive care.

