Oct. 13, 2021 / 6:58 AM

Experts to tell Congress how military members, vets vulnerable to extremism

"Since 9/11, we've seen a shift from plots and attacks by religious extremists to those perpetrated by groups advancing political grievances," retired Marine Corps Lt. Col. Joe Plenzler says in his prepared testimony.

By
Radical supporters of former President Donald Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 in a violent effort to keep him in power and prevent the election of Joe Biden. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- House lawmakers will hold a hearing Wednesday to examine concerns about a rising number of military veterans joining dangerous and potentially violent domestic extremist groups, like the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

The House veterans affairs committee will convene the hearing, titled "Domestic Violent Extremist Groups and the Recruitment of Veterans," and hear from experts. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EDT.

The hearing comes amid a widespread government review of domestic extremism following the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, which resulted in the arrests and prosecutions of hundreds of rioters -- some of whom were active and former military members.

In February, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered a military-wide stand down for 60 days to deal with extremism in military ranks, and a Pentagon report in March warned that service members are highly prized recruiting targets by White supremacists and other extremist groups as a means to "bring legitimacy to their causes and enhance their ability to carry out attacks."

RELATED FBI official says domestic terror threats more than twice as high as international threats

Scheduled to testify at the hearing are several threat and security experts, retired Marine Corps Lt. Col. Joe Plenzler, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America CEO Jeremy Butler, photojournalist Joel Beeson and Anti-Defamation League Vice President Oren Segal.

Segal, a leader of the ADL's Center on Extremism, says in his testimony that out of 357 people arrested for the Capitol attack, four were active military and 39 were veterans.

"With 18 million veterans in the United States, it is inevitable that some of them will be extremists," Segal says in his opening statement.

RELATED Study: Social media companies failed to remove 84% of antisemitic posts

"Anecdotally, one can easily find veterans among the membership of a variety of right-wing extremist groups, from White supremacist neo-Nazis to anti-government militia groups."

Butler notes in his remarks that his organization is "extremely concerned" with the number of veterans who participated in the Capitol riots. He says it's critical for the Pentagon to properly screen all recruits.

He also says educating veterans about extremist recruitment as they leave military service is important -- as is understanding why some of them ultimately fall under the spell of extremist militia-type groups like the Three Percenters and Boogaloo Bois.

RELATED Biden administration unveils plan to step up fight against domestic terrorism

"It is clear that while veterans transition they often miss the camaraderie that military service brings them," he says in his remarks.

"Unfortunately, it can also be a time when extremist groups could target them for recruitment and seek to fill a void that the veteran feels they are missing."

"Groups and movements desire and anticipate a breakdown of civil society and the existing governmental structure -- and are seeking to position themselves to not only take advantage of such a dystopian scenario, but to actually help instigate this breakdown," threat expert Cynthia Miller-Idriss said in her testimony Wednesday. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Heidi Beirich, co-founder and chief strategy officer at the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, says veterans and active-duty members make up roughly a quarter of extremist rosters.

"This is not an accident," she says in her opening statement. "These groups spend considerable time reaching out to the community.

"There is no question that the major terrorism threat to the U.S. is coming from the far right. There was no greater display of this than the events of Jan. 6 ... where extremists of various stripes -- White supremacists, neo-Nazis, anti-government ideologues and conspiracists -- joined forces to storm our Capitol."

Plenzler will tell the panel that he returned from foreign battlefields to the "sobering conclusion" that violent extremism is a growing issue in America and by extension, the military and veteran communities.

"These terrorist organizations use sophisticated recruiting, communication and indoctrination methods to attract followers, provide them a sense of community and purpose and incite them to violence," he says in his prepared testimony.

"Since 9/11, we've seen a shift from plots and attacks by religious extremists to those perpetrated by groups advancing political grievances.

"Violent extremists weaponize influence by preying on the human brain's sensitivity to appeals to scarcity, sanction and fear, consistency, altruism and reward."

Seth Jones, an expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, says in his testimony that it's no coincidence that many of the best-known domestic terrorists -- including Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh, Atlanta Olympic bomber Eric Rudolph and Ruby Ridge extremist Randy Weaver -- were at one time members of the U.S. Armed Forces.

"In October 2020, the FBI arrested Adam Fox, Barry Croft and several other accomplices in a plot to kidnap and potentially execute Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer," he says. "Violent far-right and far-left networks have solicited military personnel because of their skill sets."

A House select committee is still investigating the U.S. Capitol attack, which was carried out by radical supporters of former President Donald Trump in a bid to keep him in power.

"The past few years have witnessed an explosion of far-right violence and the normalization of the extremist ideas that drive it," Cynthia Miller-Idriss, director of the Polarization and Extremism Research & Innovation Lab at American University, says in her opening statement.

"Unlike in prior generations, the vast majority of extremist content and radicalization today is experienced online," she adds.

"One of the most worrying trends is the increasing number of Americans who were not previously affiliated with any [extremist] groups but are now increasingly drawn into the large tent of the networked extreme far right."

Siege aftermath: damage to historic U.S. Capitol

Capitol Hill police salute the passing of the funeral hearse on Sunday for slain Officer Brian Sicknick, who died in the rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

