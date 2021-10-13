Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 13, 2021 / 5:17 PM

Supreme Court considers excluded evidence in Boston Marathon bomber case

By
Baylor Spears
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in the case of convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in the case of convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

WASHINGTON -- Supreme Court justices on Wednesday heard arguments on whether the death penalty was incorrectly overturned for one of the Boston Marathon bombers, focusing most of their questions on the trial judge's decision to exclude evidence about the other bomber's possible involvement in other crimes.

On April 15, 2013, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and his brother Tamerlan Tsarnaev set off two bombs near the finish line of the annual Boston Marathon, killing three people and injuring approximately 264 others. Tamerlan Tsarnaev was shot several times during their arrest, run over by his brother's car and died later. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was convicted of 30 offenses, including three counts of using a weapon of mass destruction resulting in death. He was sentenced to death on six counts; the judge also imposed 20 life sentences.

Advertisement

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev appealed the sentencing decision. In July 2020, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed 27 of his convictions, reversed three, threw out his death sentence and ordered that Dzhokhar Tsarnaev continue serving a life sentence until a new penalty-phase trial is held.

The appeals court vacated the death sentence on two grounds -- that the trial judge should have asked prospective jurors specifics about their news consumption about the case pretrial and that during the penalty phase, the trial judge should not have excluded evidence that Tamerlan Tsaraev allegedly was involved in a triple homicide two years before the bombing.

Advertisement
RELATED Oregon Supreme Court vacates death sentence

The 1st Circuit decision said that "omitted evidence might have tipped at least one juror's decisional scale away from death."

During trial, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's lawyers argued his brother served as a "radicalizing catalyst" who influenced Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to participate in the bombings. The government said the brothers were equally culpable.

During Wednesday's hearing, justices focused most of their questioning on why Tamerlan Tsarnaev's connection to the earlier triple-homicide was not allowed in evidence during the trial and whether it mattered to the imposition of the death penalty for his brother.

RELATED Missouri executes Ernest Lee Johnson after years of delays

Chief Justice John Roberts noted that the information about Tamerlan Tsarnaev's alleged crime could not be verified since he was dead and the witness who had said it happened also was dead.

Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett made the point that even if hearsay rules would not have excluded the information, a federal district judge still might have discretion to keep it away from the jury.

Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor said that "part of the problem is that the district court withheld information, and so the defense attorney could not proffer everything."

RELATED Judge recommends new trial for 'Texas Seven' death row prisoner

Associate Justice Elena Kagan pointed out other pieces of evidence about Tamerlan Tsarnaev that were allowed in court.

Advertisement

"This court let in evidence about Tamerlan shouting at people, about Tamerlan assaulting a fellow student all because that showed what kind of a person Tamerlan was and what kind of an influence he might've had over his brother," Kagan said. "And yet this court kept out evidence that Tamerlan led a crime that resulted in three murders?"

U.S. Deputy Solicitor General Eric Feigin said the alleged crime was irrelevant to the defense's argument because it was about a different crime in which Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was not involved and would have distracted the jury.

"The jury was supposed to be focused on [Dzhokhar] not on something Tamerlan might have done two years earlier that was quite a different crime," he said.

Ginger Anders, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's attorney, argued the inclusion of this evidence was essential to the defense's case.

"The theory is that Tamerlan influenced Dzhokhar. The theory is that Tamerlan indoctrinated Dzhokhar and Dzhokhar radicalized because of Tamerlan and Tamerlan was more likely to have led the bombings," Anders said.

Barrett asked Feigin about the government's goal for bringing the case to the high court in spite of the Biden administration's opposition to federal executions.

"The administration continues to believe the jury imposed a sound verdict and that the Court of Appeals was wrong to upset that verdict," Feigin answered.

Advertisement

According to Robert Dunham, executive director at the Death Penalty Information Center, the Biden administration's stance on the death penalty is largely irrelevant.

"If the [Supreme] Court's decision [is] against Tsarnaev, this case will be in the courts for another decade at least," long past when Biden will have left office, Dunham said. "If the court decisions are in favor of Tsarnaev, the Department of Justice will have to make the decision of whether to seek the death penalty in a reset and revictimize the entire Boston community."

Latest Headlines

TSA catches 20-year record 4,495 passengers with firearms at checkpoints
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
TSA catches 20-year record 4,495 passengers with firearms at checkpoints
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Transportation Safety Administration recorded a 20-year high of 4,495 airline passengers attempting to carry firearms onto their flights in the first nine months of 2020.
Markets close flat amid reports of rising inflation, Fed plans to taper bond buying
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Markets close flat amid reports of rising inflation, Fed plans to taper bond buying
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday after the Labor Department reported rising inflation in September and the Federal Reserve hinted at plans to taper its easy money policy.
Alisal Fire grows to become Southern California's first major wildfire of season
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Alisal Fire grows to become Southern California's first major wildfire of season
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The Alisal Fire burning just outside of Santa Barbara grew to 14,500 acres as strong winds stoked the blaze into Southern California's first major wildfire of the season.
One in three Iraq/Afghanistan veterans sees extremism among their ranks
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
One in three Iraq/Afghanistan veterans sees extremism among their ranks
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- House lawmakers held a hearing Wednesday to examine a rising number of military veterans joining dangerous and potentially violent domestic extremist groups, like the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.
West Coast ports to stay open 24/7 under U.S. plan to relieve supply chain issues
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
West Coast ports to stay open 24/7 under U.S. plan to relieve supply chain issues
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced a plan designed to unravel supply chain bottlenecks at two of the largest ports in the United States that are leaving many cargo ships at sea with nowhere to go.
D.C. jail officials held in contempt over delayed medical care to accused Jan. 6 rioter
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
D.C. jail officials held in contempt over delayed medical care to accused Jan. 6 rioter
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A federal judge held two D.C. Department of Corrections officials in contempt and referred them for possible civil rights violations for delaying medical care to a man accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Amy Winehouse's personal items, clothing to be auctioned
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Amy Winehouse's personal items, clothing to be auctioned
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Some 1,000 personal items that belonged to British singer Amy Winehouse will head to auction in Beverly Hills, Calif., next month, a decade after the songstress' untimely death.
Boston suspends 812 workers because of COVID-19 mandate
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Boston suspends 812 workers because of COVID-19 mandate
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The city of Boston implemented contingency plans Wednesday after it suspended 812 employees without pay for not complying with its coronavirus vaccine mandate.
FDA experts unsure when J&J COVID-19 booster should be given
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FDA experts unsure when J&J COVID-19 booster should be given
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- FDA scientists say studies indicate that a booster for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine may offer more protection to recipients, but ultimately said they're unsure when that extra shot should be given.
Federal court rules Baltimore can't prohibit conservative rally
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Federal court rules Baltimore can't prohibit conservative rally
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A conservative religious group won the right to hold a rally in Baltimore during the meeting of Catholic bishops after a U.S. district judge ruled late Tuesday that the city did not have the right to cancel the event.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies at 58
Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies at 58
Southwest, American Airlines maintain vaccine mandates despite Texas governor's order
Southwest, American Airlines maintain vaccine mandates despite Texas governor's order
Social Security payments to rise nearly 6% in 2022; largest hike since 1982
Social Security payments to rise nearly 6% in 2022; largest hike since 1982
West Coast ports to stay open 24/7 under U.S. plan to relieve supply chain issues
West Coast ports to stay open 24/7 under U.S. plan to relieve supply chain issues
FDA grants first e-cigarette authorization to tobacco-flavored Vuse products
FDA grants first e-cigarette authorization to tobacco-flavored Vuse products
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/