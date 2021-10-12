Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 12, 2021 / 1:58 PM

FDA scientists: Third jab of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine unnecessary

By
Jake Thomas
U.S. Food and Drug Administration scientists said data show that Moderna's two-shot vaccine provides enough immunity from the virus and a third is unnecessary to protect against the more contagious Delta variant. &nbsp;Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
U.S. Food and Drug Administration scientists said data show that Moderna's two-shot vaccine provides enough immunity from the virus and a third is unnecessary to protect against the more contagious Delta variant.  Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Food and Drug Administration scientists are holding off on recommending a booster shot of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

In a document published Tuesday, scientists said data show that Moderna's two-shot vaccine provides enough immunity from the virus and a third is unnecessary to protect against the more contagious Delta variant.

Advertisement

In September, Moderna submitted data to the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee in support of a booster shot. The biotech company argued that the vaccine weakens over time, and a third shot was needed to protect against the virus, particularly among older adults. Moderna said it also protected against the Delta variant.

FDA scientists submitted the document to the committee, which will consider the request Thursday. The scientists acknowledged some studies have pointed to declining effectiveness of Moderna's vaccine.

RELATED Slow COVID-19 response led to thousands of deaths in Britain, report says

"However, overall, data indicate that currently U.S.-licensed or authorized COVID-19 vaccines still afford protection against severe COVID-19 disease and death in the United States," they wrote. "There are many potentially relevant studies, but FDA has not independently reviewed or verified the underlying data or their conclusions."

The committee said that reported breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among vaccinated individuals have been uncommon and "have not raised a concern about vaccine-enhanced disease."

Advertisement

In September, the FDA granted emergency clearance for a third booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech two-shot vaccine for older people, as well as those at high risk of a severe COVID-19 case or who face frequent exposure to the virus at work.

RELATED FDA weighing emergency approval for 1st pill to treat COVID-19

Earlier this month, a European Union drug regulator signed off on boosters of Moderna's vaccine, as well as Pfizer's two-dose shot, for immunocompromised people. European regulators based the recommendation on the additional shot for people who had organ transplants or weakened immune systems.

Johnson & Johnson has also asked for approval of a booster shot for its COVID-19 vaccine for adults age 18 and older.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 65% of Americans have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Just 4% of Americans have received a booster shot.

RELATED Studies show COVID-19 immunity from Pfizer vaccine wanes after 2 months

Latest Headlines

Navy recovers wreckage, remains from helicopter crash that killed five
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
Navy recovers wreckage, remains from helicopter crash that killed five
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Search and salvage teams recovered the wreckage of a helicopter and the remains of five crew members who died in a military crash off the coast of San Diego in August, the U.S. Navy said Tuesday.
Nancy Pelosi looks at program length to trim spending bills
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Nancy Pelosi looks at program length to trim spending bills
WASHINGTON, Oct. 12 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday indicated she is leaning toward cutting the length of programs in President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan to pare down the $3.5 trillion price tag.
Rep. John Yarmuth won't seek re-election next year
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Rep. John Yarmuth won't seek re-election next year
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Rep. John Yarmuth, chairman of the House Committee on the Budget, announced Tuesday he won't seek re-election next year.
Supreme Court appears open to allowing Kentucky AG to defend abortion law
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court appears open to allowing Kentucky AG to defend abortion law
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court signaled on Tuesday that it was inclined to allow Kentucky's Republican attorney general to revive a defense of the state's abortion restrictions previously struck down by lower courts.
Gabby Petito died of strangulation, coroner says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gabby Petito died of strangulation, coroner says
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A Wyoming coroner confirmed Tuesday that Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito died from strangulation as officials near a full month of searching for her missing boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.
Cryptocurrency exchange announces new NFT trading platform
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Cryptocurrency exchange announces new NFT trading platform
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A large cryptocurrency exchange says it's creating a marketplace where users can easily showcase and trade "non-fungible tokens," a unique digital asset meant to represent ownership of digital files.
Barack Obama to campaign for Terry McAuliffe for governor in Virginia
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Barack Obama to campaign for Terry McAuliffe for governor in Virginia
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama will stump for Terry McAuliffe's re-election as Virginia's governor later this month, the campaign said Tuesday.
Boeing increases deliveries of new 737 Max planes
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Boeing increases deliveries of new 737 Max planes
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Boeing said Tuesday it has increased deliveries of the 737 Max in the third quarter, marking another turning point for the passenger aircraft that was grounded for software issues after two plane crashes.
U.S. workers quit their jobs at a record level in August, report shows
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. workers quit their jobs at a record level in August, report shows
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The number of U.S. workers who quit their jobs rose to 4.3 million in August, which is the highest level in two decades, the Labor Department said in a report Tuesday.
Groups sue U.S. government over failure to protect giraffes
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Groups sue U.S. government over failure to protect giraffes
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The Humane Society's U.S. and international branches, along with a conservation group, sued Tuesday the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for failing to protect Africa's giraffes from extinction.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TS Pamela becomes Category 1 hurricane near Mexico's west coast
TS Pamela becomes Category 1 hurricane near Mexico's west coast
Florida city's first Black female firefighter sues over mural that depicted her as White
Florida city's first Black female firefighter sues over mural that depicted her as White
Southwest cancels dozens more flights, apologizes for disruptions
Southwest cancels dozens more flights, apologizes for disruptions
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bans COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bans COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Russia jails man amid crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses
Russia jails man amid crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/