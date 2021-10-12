Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 12, 2021 / 2:57 PM

Cryptocurrency exchange announces new NFT trading platform

By
Jake Thomas
NFT art is on display for the Post-War to Present: The NFTs auction at Christie's New York galleries in New York City on September 28. Coinbase announced a new platform to buy and sell NFTs. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
NFT art is on display for the Post-War to Present: The NFTs auction at Christie's New York galleries in New York City on September 28. Coinbase announced a new platform to buy and sell NFTs. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A large cryptocurrency exchange says it's creating a marketplace where users can easily showcase and trade "non-fungible tokens," a unique digital asset meant to represent ownership of videos, tweets and other digital items.

Coinbase said on its blog Tuesday that customers could join the waitlist for Coinbase NFT, its upcoming trading platform for non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.

Advertisement

The company said its new marketplace will improve the user experience for trading NFTs, which Coinbase said are unlocking new "forms of creativity and ownership" in fashion, gaming and music.

"By enabling more people to join the creator economy and profit from their work, NFTs have an important role to play in this mission," Coinbase said in the blog. "Their impact is already being felt. NFT artists have shaken-up the traditional art world."

RELATED Golden State Warriors first pro sports team to launch NFT collection

NFTs have emerged in recent years as a means of proving ownership over reproducible digital files, such as an image, photo, song or others. While NFTs can't be exchanged for others, similar to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, they use the same blockchain technology to record transfers of ownership.

Earlier this year, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sold an NFT of his first-ever tweet from 2006 for $2.9 million. Over the summer, the Golden State Warriors became the first professional sports team to sell NFTs of digital collectibles from its most memorable games.

Advertisement

NFTs have seen explosive growth. Analytics platform DappRadar found that in the third quarter of 2021, NFTs generated over $10.67 billion in trading volume, a 704% increase from the previous quarter and a 38,060% year-over-year increase.

RELATED Eminem makes NFT announcement after 'SNL' sketch

Coinbase said its marketplace will make creating an NFT as "simple as tapping a few buttons." It'll also include features to connect users with one another while growing the creator community and allowing artists to maintain creative control.

RELATED Jack Dorsey sells first-ever tweet for more than $2.9 million

Latest Headlines

Navy recovers wreckage, remains from helicopter crash that killed five
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
Navy recovers wreckage, remains from helicopter crash that killed five
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Search and salvage teams recovered the wreckage of a helicopter and the remains of five crew members who died in a military crash off the coast of San Diego in August, the U.S. Navy said Tuesday.
Nancy Pelosi looks at program length to trim spending bills
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Nancy Pelosi looks at program length to trim spending bills
WASHINGTON, Oct. 12 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday indicated she is leaning toward cutting the length of programs in President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan to pare down the $3.5 trillion price tag.
Rep. John Yarmuth won't seek re-election next year
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Rep. John Yarmuth won't seek re-election next year
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Rep. John Yarmuth, chairman of the House Committee on the Budget, announced Tuesday he won't seek re-election next year.
Supreme Court appears open to allowing Kentucky AG to defend abortion law
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court appears open to allowing Kentucky AG to defend abortion law
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court signaled on Tuesday that it was inclined to allow Kentucky's Republican attorney general to revive a defense of the state's abortion restrictions previously struck down by lower courts.
Gabby Petito died of strangulation, coroner says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gabby Petito died of strangulation, coroner says
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A Wyoming coroner confirmed Tuesday that Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito died from strangulation as officials near a full month of searching for her missing boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.
Barack Obama to campaign for Terry McAuliffe for governor in Virginia
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Barack Obama to campaign for Terry McAuliffe for governor in Virginia
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama will stump for Terry McAuliffe's re-election as Virginia's governor later this month, the campaign said Tuesday.
FDA scientists: Third jab of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine unnecessary
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FDA scientists: Third jab of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine unnecessary
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Food and Drug Administration scientists are not recommending a booster shot of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.
Boeing increases deliveries of new 737 Max planes
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Boeing increases deliveries of new 737 Max planes
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Boeing said Tuesday it has increased deliveries of the 737 Max in the third quarter, marking another turning point for the passenger aircraft that was grounded for software issues after two plane crashes.
U.S. workers quit their jobs at a record level in August, report shows
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. workers quit their jobs at a record level in August, report shows
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The number of U.S. workers who quit their jobs rose to 4.3 million in August, which is the highest level in two decades, the Labor Department said in a report Tuesday.
Groups sue U.S. government over failure to protect giraffes
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Groups sue U.S. government over failure to protect giraffes
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The Humane Society's U.S. and international branches, along with a conservation group, sued Tuesday the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for failing to protect Africa's giraffes from extinction.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TS Pamela becomes Category 1 hurricane near Mexico's west coast
TS Pamela becomes Category 1 hurricane near Mexico's west coast
Florida city's first Black female firefighter sues over mural that depicted her as White
Florida city's first Black female firefighter sues over mural that depicted her as White
Southwest cancels dozens more flights, apologizes for disruptions
Southwest cancels dozens more flights, apologizes for disruptions
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bans COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bans COVID-19 vaccine mandates
FDA scientists: Third jab of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine unnecessary
FDA scientists: Third jab of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine unnecessary
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/