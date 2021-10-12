Trending
Oct. 12, 2021 / 3:54 AM

GOP lawmakers introduce bill in support of Columbus Day

A statue of Christopher Columbus is seen standing in front of Union Station in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Columbus Day is a federal holiday celebrated on October 12th this year, but is is not recognized by many states. Some states honor Native Americans on the holiday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Amid a growing movement to designated the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples' Day, two GOP lawmakers introduced legislation in support of continuing to recognize it as Columbus Day.

Republican Reps. Andrew Garbarino of New York and Mark Amodei of Nevada introduced the bill Monday to support the observance of the federally recognized Columbus Day and to honor "the contributions of the Italian American community in our society, thanks to the influence of Christopher Columbus."

"Columbus Day recognizes much more than just one man. It recognizes a day that changed the course of history -- thanks to the ingenuity and commitment of an Italian explorer -- and the generations of Italian American ingenuity that followed," Barbarino, an Italian American, said in a statement. "For this reason, Columbus Day is a point of great pride for our community and I am committed to making sure it is preserved for future generations."

The bill was introduced days after Joe Biden became the first president of the United States to issue a proclamation for Indigenous Peoples' Day late last week, in acknowledgment of "the significant sacrifices made by native peoples to this country" and their ongoing contributions.

"We must never forget the centuries-long campaign of violence, displacement, assimilation and terror wrought upon Native communities and tribal nations throughout our country," he said.

He also issued a second proclamation for Columbus Day, which has been observed as a federal holiday since October 1971.

In that proclamation, Biden remarked on the contributions Italian Americans have made to the United States but also mentioned the atrocities European explorers inflicted upon Native American communities.

"It is a measure of our greatness as a nation that we do not seek to bury these shameful episodes of our past," he said, "that we face them honestly

Biden's proclamation is an about face from that given by his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, who labeled as "radical activists" those who mention the harm done to native communities by Columbus and the explorers who followed.

There has been a growing movement from the left of the political spectrum to recognize Indigenous People's Day with several states having already done so. According to the Pew Research Center, 18 states and Washington, D.C., have renamed Columbus Day to honor Indigenous peoples.

Proponents of replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day argue that Columbus didn't discover the Americas as people already lived here and that his presence ushered in wide-scale pain and suffering of those communities. According to the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian, the population of Native Americans declined by 95% in the 130 years after European contact.

On Friday, Reps. Norma Torres of California introduced a bipartisan resolution supporting the official designation of the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples' Day.

"This Indigenous Peoples' Day Resolution is an opportunity to honor the true nature of our founding and re-focus a federal holiday on the incredible cultural contributions of Native peoples that have been absent from our celebrations until now," Torres said in a statement.

