Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 12, 2021 / 4:55 PM

Navy recovers wreckage, remains from helicopter crash that killed five

By
The Navy said the MH-60S chopper, similar to this one, was operating off the USS Abraham Lincoln when it went into the water about 60 nautical miles off San Diego, Calif. File Photo by Specialist 3rd Class Shawn J. Stewart/U.S. Navy/UPI
The Navy said the MH-60S chopper, similar to this one, was operating off the USS Abraham Lincoln when it went into the water about 60 nautical miles off San Diego, Calif. File Photo by Specialist 3rd Class Shawn J. Stewart/U.S. Navy/UPI

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Search and salvage teams recovered the wreckage of a helicopter and the remains of five crew members who died in a military crash off the coast of San Diego in August, the U.S. Navy said Tuesday.

The Navy said the wreckage of the MH-60S Seahawk and the remains of the five crew members were recovered from a depth of approximately 5,300 feet on Friday.

Advertisement

The ship transporting the wreckage arrived at Naval Air Station North on Sunday and the remains were transferred to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for identification.

Six people were on the helicopter at the time of the crash and one sailor was rescued.

RELATED 16 dead, 6 injured as skydiving plane crashes in Russia

The Navy identified the five crew members who died in the crash as Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, Calif.; Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Va.; Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Va.; Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, 31, from Severna Park, Md.; and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis.

Officials said the Navy held off announcing the recovery of the remains until all the crew's families were notified.

Advertisement

The crash took place during "routine operations" as it took off from the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

RELATED USS Connecticut submarine strikes object underwater in South China Sea

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing and the recovery of the helicopter is expected to help investigators determine what led to the reported vibrations that occurred on the aircraft before the crash.

RELATED U.S. Navy engineer, wife accused of selling secrets to foreign nation

Latest Headlines

Nancy Pelosi looks at program length to trim spending bills
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
Nancy Pelosi looks at program length to trim spending bills
WASHINGTON, Oct. 12 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday indicated she is leaning toward cutting the length of programs in President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan to pare down the $3.5 trillion price tag.
Rep. John Yarmuth won't seek re-election next year
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
Rep. John Yarmuth won't seek re-election next year
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Rep. John Yarmuth, chairman of the House Committee on the Budget, announced Tuesday he won't seek re-election next year.
Supreme Court appears open to allowing Kentucky AG to defend abortion law
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court appears open to allowing Kentucky AG to defend abortion law
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court signaled on Tuesday that it was inclined to allow Kentucky's Republican attorney general to revive a defense of the state's abortion restrictions previously struck down by lower courts.
Gabby Petito died of strangulation, coroner says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gabby Petito died of strangulation, coroner says
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A Wyoming coroner confirmed Tuesday that Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito died from strangulation as officials near a full month of searching for her missing boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.
Cryptocurrency exchange announces new NFT trading platform
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Cryptocurrency exchange announces new NFT trading platform
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A large cryptocurrency exchange says it's creating a marketplace where users can easily showcase and trade "non-fungible tokens," a unique digital asset meant to represent ownership of digital files.
Barack Obama to campaign for Terry McAuliffe for governor in Virginia
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Barack Obama to campaign for Terry McAuliffe for governor in Virginia
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama will stump for Terry McAuliffe's re-election as Virginia's governor later this month, the campaign said Tuesday.
FDA scientists: Third jab of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine unnecessary
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FDA scientists: Third jab of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine unnecessary
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Food and Drug Administration scientists are not recommending a booster shot of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.
Boeing increases deliveries of new 737 Max planes
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Boeing increases deliveries of new 737 Max planes
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Boeing said Tuesday it has increased deliveries of the 737 Max in the third quarter, marking another turning point for the passenger aircraft that was grounded for software issues after two plane crashes.
U.S. workers quit their jobs at a record level in August, report shows
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. workers quit their jobs at a record level in August, report shows
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The number of U.S. workers who quit their jobs rose to 4.3 million in August, which is the highest level in two decades, the Labor Department said in a report Tuesday.
Groups sue U.S. government over failure to protect giraffes
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Groups sue U.S. government over failure to protect giraffes
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The Humane Society's U.S. and international branches, along with a conservation group, sued Tuesday the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for failing to protect Africa's giraffes from extinction.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TS Pamela becomes Category 1 hurricane near Mexico's west coast
TS Pamela becomes Category 1 hurricane near Mexico's west coast
Florida city's first Black female firefighter sues over mural that depicted her as White
Florida city's first Black female firefighter sues over mural that depicted her as White
Southwest cancels dozens more flights, apologizes for disruptions
Southwest cancels dozens more flights, apologizes for disruptions
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bans COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bans COVID-19 vaccine mandates
FDA scientists: Third jab of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine unnecessary
FDA scientists: Third jab of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine unnecessary
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/