U.S. News
Oct. 12, 2021 / 4:28 PM

Nancy Pelosi looks at program length to trim spending bills

By
Mary Yang, Medill News Service
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., gives a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., gives a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday indicated she is leaning toward cutting the length of programs in President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan to pare down the $3.5 trillion price tag.

The spending package, which was originally slated to dole out $3.5 trillion over 10 years, now seems more likely to hover at roughly $2 trillion, the figure Biden has floated to House progressives who blocked a move to pass a Senate-cleared infrastructure bill without assurance that the Build Back Better package would be passed in tandem.

At a morning news conference, Pelosi told reporters that the "first thing" up for negotiation in the drive to reduce the bill's top-line would be "timing."

Adjusting the length of programs within the spending package is one of two options House Democrats face in the weeks before Pelosi's new Oct. 31 deadline to pass the measure -- either keep the programs but set earlier expiration dates or eliminate some programs, but have them last 10 years.

RELATED IMF lowers 2021 growth forecast, COVID-19 recovery for global, U.S. economies

Pelosi said Tuesday she's likely to go with the former.

"Mostly we'd be looking at paring down years," she said.

On Monday, Pelosi took a different position in a letter to members of her Democratic caucus. "Overwhelmingly," Pelosi wrote, members want to do "fewer things well."

RELATED Flooding could shut down nearly 25% of U.S. infrastructure, climate study warns

Either way, some programs would require a minimum amount of money in order to be sustainable, Pelosi said, and cuts to lower the cost would "not undermine" the bill's "transformative" nature.

Moderate Democrats, led by Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have opposed the $3.5 trillion pricetag. Without the two senators, Democrats do not have a majority to pass the legislation.

Pelosi said she's "very disappointed" that the massive bill has to be cut, but "we're still talking about a couple trillion dollars."

RELATED Progressive Democrats optimistic about passing infrastructure, social spending bills

The speaker said there will be important decisions to make in the next few days.

