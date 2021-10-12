Trending
Oct. 12, 2021 / 8:10 PM

Shooting at Memphis USPS sorting facility leaves 3 dead

By

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A shooting at a U.S. Postal Service sorting facility in Memphis, Tenn., on Tuesday left three workers dead, including the suspected shooter, the FBI said.

Lisa-Anne Culp, a spokeswoman for the FBI, said the accused gunman died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting at the facility in the Orange Mound neighborhood, the Memphis Commercial Appeal reported.

Law enforcement officials have yet to identify the victims or the alleged gunman.

"The Postal Service is saddened at the events that took place today in Memphis," a statement from the USPS said. "Our thoughts are with the family members, friends and coworkers of the individuals involved. The Postal Service will be providing resources to all employees at the East Lamar Carrier Annex in the coming days and weeks."

The USPS said the shooting was a case of workplace violence.

