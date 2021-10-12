Trending
Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies at 58

Brian Goldner, chairman and CEO of toymaker Hasbro, died at the age of 58, the company announced on Tuesday. Photo courtesy Business Wire
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Hasbro chairman and CEO Brian Goldner has died, the company announced Tuesday. He was 58 years old.

Goldner, who joined Hasbro in 2000 and was appointed CEO in 2008 before becoming chairman of the board in 2015, announced over the weekend he was taking a leave of absence to receive treatment for cancer.

"As a charismatic and passionate leader in both the play and entertainment industries, Brian's work brought joy and laughter to children and families around the world," Interim CEO Rich Stoddart said in a statement. "His visionary leadership, kindness, and generosity made him beloved by the Hasbro community and everyone he touched. On behalf of the Hasbro family, we extend our deepest, heartfelt condolences to his wife, daughter and entire family."

Goldner also served on the board of directors of ViacomCBS and Hasbro noted his 2019 acquisition of the independent entertainment studio eOne in his efforts to expand the company "beyond toys and games into television, movies, digital gaming and beyond."

He first disclosed that he was undergoing medical care in August 2020 after receiving treatment for cancer in 2014.

