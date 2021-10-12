Boeing increases deliveries of new 737 Max planes

A Boeing Max 737 is seen on display at the Farnborough International Air Show in Farnborough, Britain on July 18, 2018. The company said it increased is delivery of new plans in the third quarter. Photo by Cityswift/Flickr

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Boeing said Tuesday it has increased deliveries of the 737 Max in the third quarter, marking another turning point for the once-troubled passenger aircraft that was grounded for software issues after two plane crashes.

The company said it delivered 66 737s in the third quarter and 179 to date. The aviation giant said it has "progressed in safely returning the 737 MAX to service in more international markets."

The 737 Max returned to the skies last November after being grounded for nearly two years, the longest any commercial aircraft had been grounded in history. The Federal Aviation Administration cleared the plane after two plane crashes in 2018 and 2019 and a lengthy regulatory review in the United States.

Boeing said it continued to complete comprehensive inspections across its 787 production system and within the supply chain while holding discussions with the FAA, suppliers and customers.

"Production resources remain focused on inspections and rework and the 787 production rate remains lower than five airplanes per month," Boeing said.

"While these efforts continue to impact deliveries, we're confident this is the right approach to drive stability and first-time quality across our operations and to position the program for the long term as market demand recovers."