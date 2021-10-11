Trending
Oct. 11, 2021 / 5:54 PM / Updated Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:32 PM

At least two killed as plane crashes into two homes near San Diego

By
Two people, including a UPS driver, were killed when a small plane crashed in a neighborhood in San Diego on Monday. Screen Capture/CBS8/YouTube
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- At least two people were killed when a small plane crashed into a neighborhood near San Diego on Monday.

The City of Santee Fire Department said on Facebook that multiple crews responded to an aircraft crash in the are of Greencastle and Jeremy near Santana high school but said there was "no threat to the school."

One of the victims was a UPS driver who was killed after the wing of the plane clipped his truck.

The plane, a twin-engine Cessna C340, crashed into two homes in the neighborhood at around 12:15 p.m.

RELATED 16 dead, 6 injured as skydiving plane crashes in Russia

The homes were severely damaged by the fire, with officials saying at least one, if not both, were likely completely destroyed.

"It's a pretty brutal scene for our guys and we're trying to comb through it," Santee Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Justin Matsushita said during a press conference.

Authorities confirmed the deaths and said they did not know how many people were on the plane but said they believe the injuries were "non survivable."

RELATED Ambulance plane crash kills 4 in United Arab Emirates

In a statement to NBC 7 San Diego Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Donnell Evans said the agency would release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators identify it at the crash site.

"The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate," said Evans. "The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates."

Santana High School tweeted shortly after the crash that it had entered "Secure Campus" and tweeted about an hour later that they had received clearance and students were released for lunch or dismissal.

RELATED 2 dead after plane, helicopter collide midair in Arizona

