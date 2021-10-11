Trending
Oct. 11, 2021 / 7:10 PM

PG&E shuts off power to 25,000 in California amid 'critical' fire weather conditions

California utility Pacific Gas &amp; Electric Co. preemptively shut off service to approximately 25,000 customers beginning early Monday amid forecasts of critical fire weather conditions. File&nbsp;Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Thousands of people in California were without power Monday as Pacific Gas & Electric Co. preemptively shut off service due to favorable fire weather.

PG&E said in a statement Sunday night that it would conduct a so-called "Public Safety Power Shutoff" cutting power for approximately 25,000 customers in 20 counties beginning at 4 a.m. on Monday morning.

"This safety shutoff is due to a dry, offshore wind event expected to start Sunday night and bring wind gusts of up to 50 mph by Monday morning," the utility said.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning affecting much of Northern California stating that gusty winds combined with dry conditions and fuels "will lead to critical fire weather conditions."

Counties expected to be most impacted include Tehama with 5,342 customers, Solano at 4,561, and Lake with 4,008.

PG&E said it expects "minimal impact" to be felt by customers in the Bay Area and Central Valley.

The company faces charges alleging that its equipment sparked the 56,000-acre Zogg Fire that left four people dead and destroyed 204 buildings in 2020 and the Kincade Fire that burned 120 square miles in Sonoma County north of San Francisco in 2019.

Last year, PG&E pleaded guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in the 2018 Camp Fire in Northern California, acknowledging its neglected equipment sparked the fire that ripped through the town of Paradise.

The utility has also been on probation since it was found guilty in 2016 for safety violations in the 2010 gas pipeline explosion that killed eight people the San Francisco Bay area.

GOP lawmakers introduce bill in support of Columbus Day
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
GOP lawmakers introduce bill in support of Columbus Day
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Amid a growing movement to designated the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples' Day, two GOP lawmakers have introduced legislation in support of recognizing Columbus Day.
Miami moves to fire police chief six months after being hired
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Miami moves to fire police chief six months after being hired
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Miami officials on Monday suspended police chief Art Acevedo with the intent to fire him following six months of tumult as the city's top cop.
Russia jails man amid crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Russia jails man amid crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A judge in southern Russia convicted and sentenced a 59-year-old disabled man to 50 months in prison for practicing his religion.
At least two killed as plane crashes into two homes near San Diego
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
At least two killed as plane crashes into two homes near San Diego
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- At least two people were killed when a small plane crashed into a neighborhood near San Diego on Monday.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bans COVID-19 vaccine mandates
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bans COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday signed an executive order banning any entity in the state -- including private businesses -- from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees or customers.
Whistleblower Frances Haugen to appear before Facebook oversight board
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Whistleblower Frances Haugen to appear before Facebook oversight board
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen will appear before the Facebook's independent oversight board in the coming weeks, its members announced Monday.
Prosecutor: No charges against Minn. police in death of Winston Smith
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Prosecutor: No charges against Minn. police in death of Winston Smith
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- There will be no charges filed against undercover police officers involved in the shooting of a Black man in a Minneapolis parking ramp earlier this year, a prosecutor announced Monday.
Amazon extends remote work policies indefinitely for many employees
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Amazon extends remote work policies indefinitely for many employees
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A top Amazon official said Monday the online retailing giant will allow many of its corporate and tech employees to continue to work from home indefinitely.
Evaluators find Colo. grocery shooting suspect incompetent to stand trial
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Evaluators find Colo. grocery shooting suspect incompetent to stand trial
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A team of psychologists has determined that the accused killer of 10 people at a Colorado grocery store earlier this year isn't competent to stand trial, court filings show.
U.S. markets fall as oil prices rise, investors await third-quarter earnings
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. markets fall as oil prices rise, investors await third-quarter earnings
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 250 points on Monday as oil prices continue to surge and investors await third-quarter earnings from major banks later this week.
