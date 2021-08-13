Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 13, 2021 / 2:55 AM

Supreme Court blocks part of New York State's eviction ban

By
Supreme Court on Thursday night granted landlords injunctive relief by enjoining part of New York State's eviction moratorium. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Supreme Court on Thursday night granted landlords injunctive relief by enjoining part of New York State's eviction moratorium. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Thursday night partially blocked a New York State law that prohibited landlords from evicting tenants amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a brief, unsigned emergency order, the divided court said it granted injunctive relief to landlords who had requested it enjoin a section of the COVID Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act that denies them the ability to question a tenant's self-certified declaration that they were unable to pay rent due to pandemic-incurred financial hardship.

Advertisement

"If a tenant self-certifies financial hardship, Part A of CEEFPA generally precludes a landlord from contesting that certification and denies the landlord a hearing," the ruling said. "This scheme violates the Court's longstanding teaching that ordinarily 'no man can be a judge in his own case.'"

Justice Stephen Breyer was joined by the court's two other liberal members in dissenting against the ruling.

RELATED Texas' largest school district approves mask mandate, violating executive order

In his written dissent, Breyer wrote that the law does not merit the extraordinary form of relief the landlords are seeking as it is set to expire on Aug. 31 and its unconstitutionality is not "indisputably clear."

He said in a matter of weeks eviction proceedings may again proceed, alleviating the hardships of landlords, and that the law does not prevent them from seeking to reclaim unpaid rent after it lapses.

Advertisement

Breyer agreed that some landlords have suffered hardships because of the law but that must be weighed against the hardships New York tenants who have relied upon the moratorium's protections will face if they are subjected to evictions earlier than anticipated.

RELATED Judge dismisses sexual battery charge against Harvey Weinstein

The landlords' hardships caused by unpaid rent could also be alleviated by the $2 billion in federal assistance currently being distributed to New Yorkers.

"The New York Legislature is responsible for responding to a grave and unpredictable public health crisis. It must combat the spread of a virulent disease, mitigate the financial suffering caused by business closures and minimize the number of unnecessary evictions," he said. "The legislature does not enjoy unlimited discretion in formulating that response, but in this case I would not second-guess politically accountable officials' determination of how best to 'guard and protect' the people of New York."

State Democratic Sen. Brian Kavanagh who was a prime sponsor of the bill called the Supreme Court's decision "a very serious blow" to protecting tenants and New Yorkers.

RELATED Hate incidents against Asian Americans in 2021 on pace to top 2020 total

"We need to revisit the law and figure out if there are ways that we can shore it up that are consistent with the Supreme Court's decision today," he said, Politico reported.

Advertisement

Randy Mastro, the attorney for the landlords, said that they were "extremely grateful to the Supreme Court for reaffirming that even in a pandemic, the Constitution cannot be put away and forgotten."

"We sought emergency relief because New York's continuing moratorium violated owners' constitutional rights and left small landlords struggling to survive, with no opportunity even to be heard in court, a fundamental right guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution " he said in a statement. "Now, all parties will have that right, thanks to today's Supreme Court decision."

Latest Headlines

UPI News Quiz: 'Field of Dreams,' Lionel Messi, 'Jeopardy!'
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
UPI News Quiz: 'Field of Dreams,' Lionel Messi, 'Jeopardy!'
The first ever 'Field of Dreams' game, a new deal for soccer star Lionel Messi, new hosts for "Jeopardy!" ... how closely did you follow the headlines this week? Take the UPI News Quiz for Aug. 13, 2021.
Texas' largest school district approves mask mandate, violating executive order
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas' largest school district approves mask mandate, violating executive order
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Houston Independent School Board, the largest in the state of Texas, unanimously supported instituting a mask mandate effective immediately for all board facilities.
Judge dismisses sexual battery charge against Harvey Weinstein
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge dismisses sexual battery charge against Harvey Weinstein
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles County Judge dismissed a charge of sexual battery against Harvey Weinstein Thursday, ruling it was beyond the statute of limitation.
Jamie Spears files to step down as conservator of Britney Spears' estate
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jamie Spears files to step down as conservator of Britney Spears' estate
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Jamie Spears on Thursday filed in Los Angeles Superior Court to step down as conservator of pop singer Britney Spears' $60 million estate after 13 years.
Supreme Court upholds Indiana University's vaccine requirement for students
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Supreme Court upholds Indiana University's vaccine requirement for students
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday unilaterally denied a request by Indiana University students to block the school's requirement that they get vaccinated against COVID-19.
VA, HHS to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for most employees
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
VA, HHS to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for most employees
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday that they will soon require most employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Monthly U.S. border crossings surpass 200K for first time in 21 years
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Monthly U.S. border crossings surpass 200K for first time in 21 years
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Thursday reported 212,672 attempted border crossings in July, the highest monthly total in 21 years.
Dow, S&P hit records for third straight day; Disney beats earnings expectations
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Dow, S&P hit records for third straight day; Disney beats earnings expectations
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 hit records for the third consecutive day as Disney surpassed analysts' expectations in its second-quarter earnings report.
Census data reveals growth in racial, ethnic diversity in U.S.
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Census data reveals growth in racial, ethnic diversity in U.S.
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- New census data indicates that the United States is growing more racially diverse and that the number of people who identify as White in the country has decreased for the first time in more than two centuries.
AEG to require COVID-19 vaccination at its U.S. concert venues
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
AEG to require COVID-19 vaccination at its U.S. concert venues
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- AEG Presents said Thursday it will require COVID-19 vaccination at its U.S. concert venues.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jury convicts U.S. Army veteran of plotting terrorist attack at Calif. rally
Jury convicts U.S. Army veteran of plotting terrorist attack at Calif. rally
FBI: Santa Barbara dad 'enlightened' by QAnon kills his 2 children in Mexico
FBI: Santa Barbara dad 'enlightened' by QAnon kills his 2 children in Mexico
Census data reveals growth in racial, ethnic diversity in U.S.
Census data reveals growth in racial, ethnic diversity in U.S.
British, Russian diplomats draw ire from Iran for imitating famous 1943 photo
British, Russian diplomats draw ire from Iran for imitating famous 1943 photo
Biden asks Congress to help lower drug costs, FDA to speed up generics
Biden asks Congress to help lower drug costs, FDA to speed up generics
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/