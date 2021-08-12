Trending
Aug. 12, 2021 / 9:10 AM

Biden says gov't changes to lower prescription drug costs 'sorely needed'

By
Drug companies argue that allowing Medicare to directly negotiate drug prices would threaten innovation, research and development. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday called on Congress to allow Medicare to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies to drive down the cost of prescription medications, an effort that's expected to face opposition from Republicans and the powerful drug industry.

Since 2006, the federal government has barred Medicare from negotiating drug prices directly after the creation of the Part D prescription drug benefit.

"For every other type of healthcare service, Medicare works to get the best prices for American seniors but for prescription drugs," the White House said in a statement Thursday.

"Medicare is prohibited by law from negotiating for the best deal. This needs to change."

Biden is scheduled to speak on the issue from the White House at 11:15 a.m. EDT.

"These reforms would lower premiums and copays for millions of Americans. Insulin prices could fall by hundreds of dollars on average," it added. "The price for some arthritis medicines might fall by more than $2,000 every month. And for some of the most expensive drugs, prices would fall by tens of thousands of dollars per year.

"Public opinion polls show that the majority of Americans -- Republicans and Democrats -- support this change."

Biden's administration says Medicare should be able to negotiate the price for a subset of expensive drugs that don't face any competition in the market. Medicare negotiators, thus, would be provided a framework for what constitutes a fair price for each drug.

Implementing such a change, naturally, would be met with resistance from the wealthy pharmaceutical industry, which was projected to generate more than $1.3 trillion worldwide last year.

Brian Newell, a spokesman for PhRMA, which represents the industry, said earlier this year that such a move would stifle innovation, research and development.

"The American people reject government price-setting when they realize it will lead to fewer new cures and treatments and less access to medicines," Newell said, according to Kaiser Health News.

"Our industry has partnered closely with policymakers in fighting the [COVID-19] pandemic, and we hope they will partner with us to develop solutions that will lower drug costs for patients, protect access to life-saving medicines and preserve future innovation."

The White House contends that American households are unfairly shouldering the responsibility of that cost.

"No American should have to face difficult choices between paying for their prescription medications or other essential needs," it said. "On average, Americans pay two to three times as much as people in other countries for prescription drugs, and one in four Americans who take prescription drugs struggle to afford their medications.

"Pharmaceutical companies do ground-breaking, life-saving work, but there is a difference between developing clinical breakthroughs and driving up prices for the drugs Americans rely on. Change is sorely needed."

Administration officials say other changes are also needed, such as a hard government cap on the amount that Medicare beneficiaries have to pay out-of-pocket each year.

The White House said the federal government plans to work with states and tribes to import safe, lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada and accelerate development of generic and less-expensive drugs that give patients the same clinical benefit.

