Hate incidents against Asian Americans in 2021 on pace to top 2020 total

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The number of anti-Asian incidents in the United States this year, including physical attacks, is far outpacing the frequency with which they occurred in 2020, according to a study on the issue released Thursday.

The group Stop AAPI Hate, which has been tracking incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders since early in the COVID-19 pandemic, said physical assaults have increased from 11% in 2020 to nearly 17% in 2021.

Vandalism accounted for about 5% of all incidents against Asian Americans. Verbal assaults and shunning made up the two largest shares of all incidents. Hate incidents online are up more than 4% this year.

Asian Americans in the United States have seen increased attacks and harassment due to the coronavirus' origins in China.

Overall, the Stop AAPI Hate report documented more than 9,000 incidents between March 19, 2020, and June 30.

The group said there were about 4,548 incidents in all of 2020. So far in 2021, that figure is 4,533.

Researchers noted that incidents of verbal harassment and name calling have decreased by more than 10% this year.

According to the report, people of Chinese heritage have faced the most incidents of hate (44%), followed by those of Korean heritage (17%) and Filipino heritage (9.1%). More than 50% of the incidents have occurred in California (38%) and New York (16%).

The report also noted that physical assaults often happened away from the victims' homes. More than 31% occurred in public streets and 30% at businesses.