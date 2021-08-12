Trending
Aug. 12, 2021 / 4:11 PM

AEG to require COVID-19 vaccination at its U.S. concert venues

Allessandra Ambrossio and a friend are shown at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. File Photo by alessandraambrossio/Instagram.
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- AEG Presents said Thursday it will require COVID-19 vaccination at its U.S. concert venues.

The requirement for proof of vaccination for entry into its owned and operated clubs, theaters, and festivals, will go into effect Oct. 1 to give ticketholders who are not already vaccinated seven weeks from the announcement to reach fully vaccinated status, AEG Presents announced in a statement. The proof may include a physical copy of a COVID-19 vaccination record card, a digital copy of the card or other localized proof.

The live-entertainment division of Los Angeles-based Anschutz Entertainment Group, also known as AEG Worldwide, listed several iconic venues and festivals where it is an owner or partner. The list included New York's Webster Hall and Brooklyn Steel, The Roxy and El Rey Theater in Los Angeles, The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, Firefly Music Festival, Day N Vegas, The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and Coachella Music & Arts Festival.

The policy is "limited only as required by law," and comes amid "dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases as the Delta variant spreads throughout the United States," AEG said in the statement.

Where permitted, ticketholders may show a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event instead of proof of vaccination, AEG added.

NBC News reported that this caveat may apply because the shot is not yet available for children under 12, and that AEG presents may also accommodate medical and religious exemptions "upon submission of necessary documentation."

AEG Presents also encouraged everyone in attendance at its events to wear masks.

"Our hope is that our proactive stance encourages people to do the right thing and get vaccinated," Jay Marciano, chief operating officers of AEG and chairman and CEO of AEG Presents, said in the statement. "We've already had to deliver bad news about JazzFest this week; I think everyone can agree that we don't want concerts to go away again, and this is the best way to keep that from happening."

