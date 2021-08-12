Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 12, 2021 / 10:09 PM

Jamie Spears files to step down as conservator of Britney Spears' estate

By
Jamie Spears on Thursday filed in Los Angeles Superior Court to step down as conservator of pop singer Britney Spears' $60 million estate after 13 years. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jamie Spears on Thursday filed in Los Angeles Superior Court to step down as conservator of pop singer Britney Spears' $60 million estate after 13 years. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, filed Thursday to step down as conservator of his daughter's estate.

The decision, announced in Los Angeles Superior Court, comes after 13 years and court hearings in the past two months in which the 39-year-old singer has accused her father of conservator abuse including using her estate and finances for his own benefit and exerting his status as conservator to control her career and personal life.

Advertisement

Jamie Spears' lawyer, Vivian Thoreen, wrote in the court document that there are "no actual grounds for suspending or removing" him from the conservatorship, adding "it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests."

"Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests," the filing states. "So even though he must contest this unjustified petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator."

Advertisement
RELATED Seven men, five women selected for jury in R. Kelly sex trafficking trial

The singer's father has been the conservator of her $60 million estate since 2008 after she was placed on psychiatric hold.

Spears' attorney, Matthew Rosengart, said her legal team was "pleased" that her father had conceded he must be removed as conservator of his daughter's' estate.

"It is vindication for Britney. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others," Rosengart said in a statement to CNN. "We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter's estate and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears's sworn deposition in the near future."

RELATED Epstein accuser sues Prince Andrew over rape allegations

Spears, who had previously not been permitted to select her own attorney, hired Rosengart last month and filed a petition to remove her father as conservator of her estate and replace him with Jason Rubin.

Rosengart in a filing said that Jamie Spears has "profited handsomely" from being his daughter's conservator, writing that he took a 1.5% cut of the gross revenues and merchandise earnings on the singer's Las Vegas residency -- totaling at least $2.1 million -- as well as a 2.95% commission on her Femme Fatale tour in 2011, totaling approximately $500,000.

Advertisement

In a June 23 hearing, Spears said she has faced abuse at the hands of her family and therapists such as being forced to go on tour and perform in a Las Vegas residency, placed on lithium against her will and prevented from removing an intrauterine device so she can have another child.

RELATED N.Y. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to ditch anyone 'unethical' as governor

She also said she was "extremely scared" of her father and that the conservatorship "has allowed my dad to ruin my life."

Moments from Britney Spears' career

Security personnel keep a watchful eye on zealous fans as Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of "Drive Me Crazy" in New York City on September 28, 1999. Earlier that year, Spears' "Baby One More Time" topped the Billboard singles and albums charts. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court upholds Indiana University's vaccine requirement for students
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court upholds Indiana University's vaccine requirement for students
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday unilaterally denied a request by Indiana University students to block the school's requirement that they get vaccinated against COVID-19.
VA, HHS to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for most employees
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
VA, HHS to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for most employees
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday that they will soon require most employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Monthly U.S. border crossings surpass 200K for first time in 21 years
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Monthly U.S. border crossings surpass 200K for first time in 21 years
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Thursday reported 212,672 attempted border crossings in July, the highest monthly total in 21 years.
Dow, S&P hit records for third straight day; Disney beats earnings expectations
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Dow, S&P hit records for third straight day; Disney beats earnings expectations
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 hit records for the third consecutive day as Disney surpassed analysts' expectations in its second-quarter earnings report.
Census data reveals growth in racial, ethnic diversity in U.S.
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Census data reveals growth in racial, ethnic diversity in U.S.
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- New census data indicates that the United States is growing more racially diverse and that the number of people who identify as White in the country has decreased for the first time in more than two centuries.
AEG to require COVID-19 vaccination at its U.S. concert venues
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
AEG to require COVID-19 vaccination at its U.S. concert venues
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- AEG Presents said Thursday it will require COVID-19 vaccination at its U.S. concert venues.
Incoming N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul expects school mask mandate
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Incoming N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul expects school mask mandate
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Incoming New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday that she expects a statewide school mask mandate amid rising COVID-19 cases.
Biden asks Congress to help lower drug costs, FDA to speed up generics
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden asks Congress to help lower drug costs, FDA to speed up generics
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- President Biden is calling on Congress to allow Medicare to negotiate with pharma companies to drive down the cost of prescription medications, an effort that's expected to face opposition from the GOP and drug industry.
Hate incidents against Asian Americans in 2021 on pace to top 2020 total
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Hate incidents against Asian Americans in 2021 on pace to top 2020 total
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The number of anti-Asian incidents in the United States this year, including physical attacks, is far outpacing the frequency with which they occurred in 2020, according to a study on the issue released Thursday.
Texas Senate outlasts 15-hour filibuster to pass GOP voting restrictions
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Texas Senate outlasts 15-hour filibuster to pass GOP voting restrictions
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Since before sunset Wednesday, Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado had been on her feet speaking, not allowed to sit or lean against her desk, on the Senate floor.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jury convicts U.S. Army veteran of plotting terrorist attack at Calif. rally
Jury convicts U.S. Army veteran of plotting terrorist attack at Calif. rally
FBI: Santa Barbara dad 'enlightened' by QAnon kills his 2 children in Mexico
FBI: Santa Barbara dad 'enlightened' by QAnon kills his 2 children in Mexico
Census data reveals growth in racial, ethnic diversity in U.S.
Census data reveals growth in racial, ethnic diversity in U.S.
British, Russian diplomats draw ire from Iran for imitating famous 1943 photo
British, Russian diplomats draw ire from Iran for imitating famous 1943 photo
Biden asks Congress to help lower drug costs, FDA to speed up generics
Biden asks Congress to help lower drug costs, FDA to speed up generics
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/