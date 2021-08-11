Three Wyoming counties vote to stop recognizing Liz Cheney as GOP member

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Republicans in three Wyoming counties have voted to stop recognizing Rep. Liz Cheney as a member of the party, the latest punitive measure against the congresswoman over her support for the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

The GOP parties for the counties of Park, Carbon and now Fremont have voted to rescind party recognition of Cheney, the Casper Star-Tribune reported on Tuesday.

The Fremont County Republican Party Central Committee voted Tuesday, stating in the resolution obtained by the Star-Tribune that while it has no legal standing to formally remove Cheney as Wyoming's lone GOP House representative it has no legal requirement to recognize her as its "emissary, representative, friend, or ally."

Fremont held their vote on Monday after Park and Carbon counties earlier voted unanimously to censure Cheney.

"In short, and in the immortal words of the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump... 'You're Fired!'" the near identical letters sent to Cheney from the two counties said.

The letters are the latest punitive moves from Republicans against Cheney who was one of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol building that resulted in at least five deaths, 140 injured police officers, more than $1 million in damages and hundreds of arrests.

In response to her vote, the Wyoming Republican Party's state central committee voted in February to censure Cheney and in May she was removed from her position as U.S. House Republican conference chair.

Jeremy Adler, Cheney's spokesman, told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday in response to the votes that her actions are directed by her duties to the Constitution.

"Liz will continue to fight for all the people of Wyoming," he said. "She knows that she and all elected officials are bound by their duty under the U.S. constitution, not by blind loyalty to one man."

Early last month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., appointed Cheney to be a Republican member of a newly created committee to investigate the attack on the Capitol building by thousands of Trump supporters.