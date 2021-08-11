Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 11, 2021 / 11:45 AM

White House urges OPEC to increase oil output to control gas prices

By
California has the nation's most expensive gasoline, at $4.39 per gallon, followed by Hawaii ($4.10), Nevada ($4.05), Washington ($3.88), Utah ($3.87) and Idaho ($3.81), according to AAA.&nbsp;File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
California has the nation's most expensive gasoline, at $4.39 per gallon, followed by Hawaii ($4.10), Nevada ($4.05), Washington ($3.88), Utah ($3.87) and Idaho ($3.81), according to AAA. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The White House said Wednesday that it's asking the world's top oil-producing nations to ramp up production to help offset rising gas prices in the United States and curb excessive inflation that could stifle the economy.

President Joe Biden's administration called on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries -- a cartel of 13 oil-producing nations that include Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates -- to increase output.

Advertisement

National security adviser Jake Sullivan included OPEC+ members, which include Russia, Malaysia and Mexico, in his remarks.

"The price of crude oil has been higher than it was at the end of 2019, before the onset of the pandemic," Sullivan said in a statement.

RELATED Consumer prices up a half-percent in July; core inflation lower than expected

OPEC agreed last month to raise oil production by 400,000 barrels per day, per month, but Sullivan said that's "simply not enough."

"[That] will not fully offset previous production cuts that OPEC+ imposed during the pandemic until well into 2022," he said, underscoring that now is a "critical moment in the global recovery."

"President Biden has made clear that he wants Americans to have access to affordable and reliable energy, including at the pump," he added.

Advertisement
RELATED Pentagon: Iran attacked tanker ship with explosive-laden drone

"Although we are not a party to OPEC, the United States will always speak to international partners regarding issues of significance that affect our national economic and security affairs, in public and private."

AAA said this week that while the cost of crude oil has declined some, prices at U.S. pumps are expected to remain high for at least the rest of August.

"Today's national average is $3.19," the organization said in a statement. "That is the most expensive gas price average of the year as well as $1.02 more than a year ago, a nickel more than a month ago and two cents more than a week ago."

RELATED Shortages increase suffering of Lebanon's exhausted population

California has the nation's most expensive gasoline, at $4.39 per gallon, followed by Hawaii ($4.10), Nevada ($4.05), Washington ($3.88), Utah ($3.87) and Idaho ($3.81), according to AAA.

Mississippi ($2.79), Louisiana ($2.82) and Texas ($2.84) have the nation's least-expensive gas.

Latest Headlines

FEMA to send test alerts over emergency system, via phones Wednesday
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
FEMA to send test alerts over emergency system, via phones Wednesday
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Americans nationwide will receive a government test alert on Wednesday from two systems designed to transmit critical information during an emergency.
Consumer prices up a half-percent in July; core inflation lower than expected
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Consumer prices up a half-percent in July; core inflation lower than expected
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Consumer prices in the United States increased by a half-percent during the month of July, according to government figures released on Wednesday -- slightly higher than most experts were predicting.
Federal judge strikes down multiple restrictive abortion laws in Indiana
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Federal judge strikes down multiple restrictive abortion laws in Indiana
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Indiana has ruled against multiple abortion laws in the state that aim to restrict the practice, including one that banned virtual consultations between women and their doctors.
Senate passes $3.5T budget; House expected to end recess early
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Senate passes $3.5T budget; House expected to end recess early
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate approved a sweeping $3.5 trillion spending plan early Wednesday that aims to fund top Democratic priorities, including Medicare expansion, climate change and education.
Florida's Broward school board votes to maintain mask mandate
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Florida's Broward school board votes to maintain mask mandate
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Florida's southeastern Broward County School Board has voted to maintain its school district's mask mandate.
Three Wyoming counties vote to stop recognizing Liz Cheney as GOP member
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Three Wyoming counties vote to stop recognizing Liz Cheney as GOP member
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Republicans in three Wyoming counties have voted to stop recognizing Rep. Liz Cheney as a member of the party.
Jury in Kim Potter trial to be anonymous, sequestered
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Jury in Kim Potter trial to be anonymous, sequestered
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The jury will be anonymous and sequestered when former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter stands trial for shooting and killing Daunte Wright.
San Antonio, Bexar County issue mask mandates for schools
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
San Antonio, Bexar County issue mask mandates for schools
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Texas city of San Antonio and Bexar County announced all students will be required to wear masks inside K-12 facilities.
Dixie Fire has burned about 900 structures in Northern California
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Dixie Fire has burned about 900 structures in Northern California
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Firefighters increased containment on the Dixie Fire on Tuesday, the wildfire in Northern California that has so far destroyed nearly 900 structures.
Texas seeks out-of-state help amid COVID-19 surge
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Texas seeks out-of-state help amid COVID-19 surge
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has asked for out-of-state help in an effort to combat rising COVID-19 cases.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New Zealand cyclist, former Olympian Olivia Podmore, dies at 24
New Zealand cyclist, former Olympian Olivia Podmore, dies at 24
Senate passes $3.5T budget; House expected to end recess early
Senate passes $3.5T budget; House expected to end recess early
Miami condo deemed unsafe, evacuated weeks after Surfside collapse
Miami condo deemed unsafe, evacuated weeks after Surfside collapse
Texas House orders arrest of Democrats who fled state over voting bill
Texas House orders arrest of Democrats who fled state over voting bill
North Korea warns of 'security crisis' over joint drills
North Korea warns of 'security crisis' over joint drills
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/