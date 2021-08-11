Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 11, 2021 / 7:47 PM

Judge allows challenge of Oklahoma's lethal injection protocol to go to trial

By

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that a lawsuit by a group of prisoners on Oklahoma's death row challenging the state's lethal injection protocol can proceed to trial.

U.S. District Court Judge Stephen Friot in the Western District of Oklahoma allowed the prisoners' Eighth Amendment challenge as part of a lawsuit originally filed in 2014.

Advertisement

The group filed a motion to reopen their case in February 2020 after the state announced plans to resume executions. The court documents accused the new lethal injection protocol of being incomplete.

"Plaintiffs are pleased that the court agreed that the merits of their Eighth Amendment claim need to be heard in a full trial. We look forward to presenting our evidence in court," said Dale Baich, a federal public defender representing the prisoners.

RELATED Nevada man on death row for grocery store slayings seeks clemency

The state announced Feb. 13, 2020, that it plans to resume executions, nearly six years after the use of an incorrect drug led to the botched execution of a convicted murderer.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said that after mulling the option of using nitrogen gas to cary out executions, the state has now found a "reliable supply of drugs" to resume lethal injections.

Advertisement

Oklahoma's lethal injection protocol came under scrutiny in 2014 when Clayton Lockett died of a heart attack amid complications during his execution.

RELATED China upholds death sentence for Canadian convicted amid tensions

Autopsy reports released a year later indicated Oklahoma corrections officials used the wrong drug -- potassium acetate instead of potassium chloride -- during the process. Lockett complained of a burning sensation and attempted to raise his head and speak after doctors declared he was unconscious.

The same incorrect drug was delivered to corrections officials for use in the planned 2015 execution of Richard Glossip. Former Gov. Mary Ballin called off Glossip's execution with a last-minute, indefinite stay after she learned of the discrepancy.

Oklahoma has carried out only one other execution since Lockett's, that of Charles Warner in January 2015. He received a nine-month stay due to the previous botched lethal injection.

RELATED San Diego synagogue shooter pleads guilty to avoid death penalty

Since then, the state had an unofficial moratorium on executions as it attempted to secure a supply of lethal injection drugs. Oklahoma uses a three-drug cocktail of midazolam, vecuronium bromide and potassium chloride.

Executions in the United States have undergone changes in recent years after states started running out of the essential lethal injection drug pentobarbital. The European Union in 2011 voted to prohibit the sale of the drug and seven other barbiturates to the United States for use in torture or executions. Other pharmaceutical companies have refused to sell drugs for lethal injection purposes outright, and some will only sell if their name is kept confidential.

Advertisement

Now states are being forced to use new drug cocktails, scramble to restock their stores of drugs and review their lethal injection policies.

In 2018, Oklahoma's attorney general's office announced it would use nitrogen gas inhalation as its primary method of execution. Officials, though, had difficulty finding a manufacturer to sell a method for administering the gas for an execution. Additionally, state law says nitrogen hypoxia may be used for executions only if drugs for lethal injections are unavailable.

Twenty-one inmates were named in the lawsuit when it was filed in 2014: James Coddington, Benjamin Cole, Carlos Cuesta-Rodriguez, Nicholas Davis, Richard Fairchild, John Grant, Wendell Grissom, Marlon Harmon, Raymond Johnson, Emmanuel Littlejohn, James Pavatt, Kendrick Simpson, Kevin Underwood, Brenda Andrew, Glossip, Shelton Jackson, Phillip Hancock, Julius Jones, Alfred Mitchell and Termane Wood. Warner, who was executed in 2015, also was named.

Latest Headlines

Seven men, five women selected for jury in R. Kelly sex trafficking trial
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Seven men, five women selected for jury in R. Kelly sex trafficking trial
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A judge in New York City selected seven men and five women on Wednesday to serve on the jury for the sex trafficking trial of R&B singer R. Kelly, which is set to begin next week.
Portland could hit 104 amid scorching heat wave
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Portland could hit 104 amid scorching heat wave
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- In what has become the summer of high-temperature woes, another harsh heat wave is on its way to the Northwest and states are doing all they can to prepare.
Dixie Fire surpasses 500,000 acres; California professor accused of sparking fires
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dixie Fire surpasses 500,000 acres; California professor accused of sparking fires
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The Dixie Fire, the second-largest blaze in California's history, grew to 501,008 acres on Wednesday, while a college professor was arrested for setting fires in the area.
Dow, S&P 500 hit record highs after July consumer price report
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dow, S&P 500 hit record highs after July consumer price report
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 hit record highs on Wednesday as core inflation indicated inflation will remain moderate and the economy will sustain its strength.
California to require all school staff to be vaccinated or regularly tested
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
California to require all school staff to be vaccinated or regularly tested
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- California on Wednesday became the first state in the country to require all teachers and other school employees to be either fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or get regularly tested.
N.Y. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to ditch anyone 'unethical' as governor
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
N.Y. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to ditch anyone 'unethical' as governor
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday she plans to fire anyone deemed "unethical" in the attorney general's report on Gov. Andrew Cuomo when she replaces him in less than two weeks.
Judge says accounting firm must hand over Trump financial records
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge says accounting firm must hand over Trump financial records
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that an accounting firm must hand over some of former President Donald Trump's personal financial records to a House committee investigating him.
Group says Social Security cost of living adjustment could reach 6.2%
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Group says Social Security cost of living adjustment could reach 6.2%
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Soaring inflation could lead to a Social Security cost-of-living adjustment of up to 6.2% in 2020, the highest in nearly 40 years, according to an estimate Wednesday by The Senior Citizens League.
YouTube suspends Rand Paul for seven days over anti-mask rant
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
YouTube suspends Rand Paul for seven days over anti-mask rant
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- After posting a video claiming that masks are ineffective in fighting COVID-19, Sen. Rand Paul was banned for seven days from the media platform on Tuesday.
FEMA to send test alerts over emergency system, via phones Wednesday
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
FEMA to send test alerts over emergency system, via phones Wednesday
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Americans nationwide will receive a government test alert on Wednesday from two systems designed to transmit critical information during an emergency.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FEMA to send test alerts over emergency system, via phones Wednesday
FEMA to send test alerts over emergency system, via phones Wednesday
New Zealand cyclist, former Olympian Olivia Podmore, dies at 24
New Zealand cyclist, former Olympian Olivia Podmore, dies at 24
Senate passes $3.5T budget; House expected to end recess early
Senate passes $3.5T budget; House expected to end recess early
North Korea warns of 'security crisis' over joint drills
North Korea warns of 'security crisis' over joint drills
N.Y. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to ditch anyone 'unethical' as governor
N.Y. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to ditch anyone 'unethical' as governor
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/