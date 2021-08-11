California to require all school staff to be vaccinated or regularly tested

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- California on Wednesday became the first state in the country to require all teachers and other school employees to be either fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or get regularly tested.

The state's Department of Public Health issued the order requiring all school staff to show proof of vaccination by Oct. 15. Those who aren't fully vaccinated must be tested for COVID-19 weekly.

"To give parents confidence that their children are safe as schools return to full, in-person learning, we are urging all school staff to get vaccinated. Vaccinations are how we will end this pandemic," Gov. Gavin Newsom said. "As a father, I look forward to the start of the school year and seeing all California kids back in the classroom."

The announcement comes as other states, including Florida and Texas, grapple with legal challenges to governors banning schools from even requiring masks in classrooms.

"There's no substitute for in-person instruction, and California will continue to lead the nation in keeping students and staff safe while ensuring fully open classrooms," said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH director and state public health officer. "Today's order will help the state's continued efforts to increase vaccinations, similar to the orders encouraging state and healthcare workers and businesses to get vaccinated."

The California Teachers Association, one of the largest unions for educators in the state, welcomed the announcement. The organization said nearly 90% of educators are already vaccinated.

"Educators want to be in classrooms with their students, and the best way to make sure that happens is for everyone who is medically eligible to be vaccinated, with robust testing and multi-tiered safety measures," the CTA said. "Today's announcement is an appropriate next step to ensure the safety of our school communities and to protect our youngest learners under 12 who are not yet vaccine eligible from this highly contagious Delta variant."

As of Wednesday, more than 46 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccination have been administered in California, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state has one of the highest per capita dose rates in the country at 116,429 doses administered per 100,000 people.

Nationwide, more than 195 million people have received at least one dose of a vaccine and 166.86 million people -- just over half of the U.S. population -- are fully vaccinated.