Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 11, 2021 / 4:54 PM

California to require all school staff to be vaccinated or regularly tested

By
A health worker administers the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine to a local resident at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, Calif., on March 8. Gov. Gavin Newsom said all school staff must be vaccinated or receive regular testing. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
A health worker administers the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine to a local resident at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, Calif., on March 8. Gov. Gavin Newsom said all school staff must be vaccinated or receive regular testing. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- California on Wednesday became the first state in the country to require all teachers and other school employees to be either fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or get regularly tested.

The state's Department of Public Health issued the order requiring all school staff to show proof of vaccination by Oct. 15. Those who aren't fully vaccinated must be tested for COVID-19 weekly.

Advertisement

"To give parents confidence that their children are safe as schools return to full, in-person learning, we are urging all school staff to get vaccinated. Vaccinations are how we will end this pandemic," Gov. Gavin Newsom said. "As a father, I look forward to the start of the school year and seeing all California kids back in the classroom."

The announcement comes as other states, including Florida and Texas, grapple with legal challenges to governors banning schools from even requiring masks in classrooms.

RELATED CDC: COVID-19 vaccines safe in pregnant people, those who breastfeed

"There's no substitute for in-person instruction, and California will continue to lead the nation in keeping students and staff safe while ensuring fully open classrooms," said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH director and state public health officer. "Today's order will help the state's continued efforts to increase vaccinations, similar to the orders encouraging state and healthcare workers and businesses to get vaccinated."

Advertisement

The California Teachers Association, one of the largest unions for educators in the state, welcomed the announcement. The organization said nearly 90% of educators are already vaccinated.

"Educators want to be in classrooms with their students, and the best way to make sure that happens is for everyone who is medically eligible to be vaccinated, with robust testing and multi-tiered safety measures," the CTA said. "Today's announcement is an appropriate next step to ensure the safety of our school communities and to protect our youngest learners under 12 who are not yet vaccine eligible from this highly contagious Delta variant."

RELATED YouTube suspends Rand Paul for seven days over anti-mask rant

As of Wednesday, more than 46 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccination have been administered in California, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state has one of the highest per capita dose rates in the country at 116,429 doses administered per 100,000 people.

Nationwide, more than 195 million people have received at least one dose of a vaccine and 166.86 million people -- just over half of the U.S. population -- are fully vaccinated.

RELATED Study: COVID-19 shots shown effective in cancer patients up to 4 months later

Latest Headlines

Dow, S&P 500 hit record highs after July consumer price report
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Dow, S&P 500 hit record highs after July consumer price report
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 hit record highs on Wednesday as core inflation indicated inflation will remain moderate and the economy will sustain its strength.
N.Y. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to ditch anyone 'unethical' as governor
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
N.Y. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to ditch anyone 'unethical' as governor
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday she plans to fire anyone deemed "unethical" in the attorney general's report on Gov. Andrew Cuomo when she replaces him in less than two weeks.
Judge says accounting firm must hand over Trump financial records
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge says accounting firm must hand over Trump financial records
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that an accounting firm must hand over some of former President Donald Trump's personal financial records to a House committee investigating him.
Group says Social Security cost of living adjustment could reach 6.2%
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Group says Social Security cost of living adjustment could reach 6.2%
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Soaring inflation could lead to a Social Security cost-of-living adjustment of up to 6.2% in 2020, the highest in nearly 40 years, according to an estimate Wednesday by The Senior Citizens League.
YouTube suspends Rand Paul for seven days over anti-mask rant
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
YouTube suspends Rand Paul for seven days over anti-mask rant
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- After posting a video claiming that masks are ineffective in fighting COVID-19, Sen. Rand Paul was banned for seven days from the media platform on Tuesday.
FEMA to send test alerts over emergency system, via phones Wednesday
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FEMA to send test alerts over emergency system, via phones Wednesday
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Americans nationwide will receive a government test alert on Wednesday from two systems designed to transmit critical information during an emergency.
White House urges OPEC to increase oil output to control gas prices
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
White House urges OPEC to increase oil output to control gas prices
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The White House said Wednesday that it's asking the world's top oil-producing nations to ramp up production to help offset rising gas prices in the United States and curb excessive inflation that could stifle the economy
Consumer prices up a half-percent in July; core inflation lower than expected
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Consumer prices up a half-percent in July; core inflation lower than expected
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Consumer prices in the United States increased by a half-percent during the month of July, according to government figures released on Wednesday -- slightly higher than most experts were predicting.
Federal judge strikes down multiple restrictive abortion laws in Indiana
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Federal judge strikes down multiple restrictive abortion laws in Indiana
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Indiana has ruled against multiple abortion laws in the state that aim to restrict the practice, including one that banned virtual consultations between women and their doctors.
Senate passes $3.5T budget; House expected to end recess early
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Senate passes $3.5T budget; House expected to end recess early
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate approved a sweeping $3.5 trillion spending plan early Wednesday that aims to fund top Democratic priorities, including Medicare expansion, climate change and education.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FEMA to send test alerts over emergency system, via phones Wednesday
FEMA to send test alerts over emergency system, via phones Wednesday
New Zealand cyclist, former Olympian Olivia Podmore, dies at 24
New Zealand cyclist, former Olympian Olivia Podmore, dies at 24
Senate passes $3.5T budget; House expected to end recess early
Senate passes $3.5T budget; House expected to end recess early
Texas House orders arrest of Democrats who fled state over voting bill
Texas House orders arrest of Democrats who fled state over voting bill
North Korea warns of 'security crisis' over joint drills
North Korea warns of 'security crisis' over joint drills
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/