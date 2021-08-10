Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 10, 2021 / 1:02 PM

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers vetoes GOP election bills as 'anti-democratic'

By
Zarrin Ahmed
Evers on Tuesday referred to Wisconsin, a battleground state, as a petri dish for Republican plans to undermine democracy.&nbsp;File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI
Evers on Tuesday referred to Wisconsin, a battleground state, as a "petri dish for Republican plans to undermine democracy." File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday formally rejected multiple bills passed by state lawmakers that would have imposed more restrictions for absentee voting in the state, calling them "anti-democratic."

One of the bills, which were passed by Wisconsin's Republican-controlled legislature in June, would have required voters to complete more paperwork to get an absentee ballot -- and others would have required elderly and disabled residents to provide a photo ID to get a ballot and barred clerks from correcting defects on absentee ballot envelopes.

Advertisement

Other bills would have created a backup system for voting in nursing homes and allowed election observers to sit or stand within 3 feet of poll workers.

Evers referred to Wisconsin, a battleground state, as a "petri dish for Republican plans to undermine democracy," according to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

RELATED Trump asked Justice Dept. to declare 2020 election 'corrupt,' threatened jobs

"Well, not anymore. Not today. Not anymore today. Not as long as I'm the governor of the great state of Wisconsin," Evers added during the veto ceremony in the Capitol rotunda.

Wisconsin Republicans do not have enough votes to override Evers' vetoes.

Wisconsin is one of several states that have attempted to pass new voting restrictions after President Donald Trump lost in November to Joe Biden, and then tried to argue that widespread voter fraud cost him the election.

Advertisement
RELATED Justice Department issues guidance on election audits, voting changes

No evidence of rampant voter fraud has ever been found and Trump's own Department of Homeland Security called the 2020 election the most secure in history. Still, that hasn't kept Trump from repeatedly pushing the false claims and Republicans in many states from repeating them.

During his remarks Tuesday, Evers pointed to failed audits done in Arizona in recent months and called it a "clown show."

The vetoes on Tuesday came days after Republican state Rep. Janel Brandtjen issued subpoenas in an attempt to seize ballots and voting machines in Brown and Milwaukee counties for an audit.

RELATED Cause of erroneous presidential polling data unclear, survey group says

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos of Rochester told the Journal Sentinel that the new restrictions would have standardized voting procedures. Republican Senate President Chris Kapenga told The Chicago Tribune the bills would have protected the integrity of elections in the state.

Latest Headlines

Google to introduce new safety, privacy functions for kids
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Google to introduce new safety, privacy functions for kids
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Google announced a series of changes to its products intended to protect the privacy of teens and kids while shielding them from commercial and adult content.
Miami condo deemed unsafe, evacuated weeks after Surfside collapse
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Miami condo deemed unsafe, evacuated weeks after Surfside collapse
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Residents of an eight-story condo building in Miami were displaced after city officials determined the structure needed emergency repairs.
Senate passes $1.2T bipartisan infrastructure bill with help from 19 Republicans
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Senate passes $1.2T bipartisan infrastructure bill with help from 19 Republicans
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Senate on Tuesday voted to pass a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, a key part of President Joe Biden's agenda, and send it to the House, where it may encounter some resistance.
N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns in wake of sexual harassment report
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns in wake of sexual harassment report
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday in the wake of a damning state report that found he'd sexually harassed a number of women in recent years.
Tropical system in Caribbean could become Fred, impact U.S.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Tropical system in Caribbean could become Fred, impact U.S.
A system brewing in the Caribbean has the potential to become the sixth tropical depression and named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters say.
Pizza Hut testing meatless pepperoni at dozens of U.S. locations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pizza Hut testing meatless pepperoni at dozens of U.S. locations
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A few months after rolling out pies with meatless sausage, Pizza Hut on Tuesday began offering meatless pepperoni as a topping -- in a handful of U.S. cities to start.
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene again for anti-vaccine tweet
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene again for anti-vaccine tweet
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Twitter announced Tuesday that it has suspended the account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for spreading misinformation and violating platform rules.
Biden calls for healthcare upgrades as ACA enrollment period nears end
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden calls for healthcare upgrades as ACA enrollment period nears end
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The White House said Tuesday that more than 2 million Americans have signed up for healthcare coverage through the Affordable Care Act during the special enrollment period, which began earlier this year and ends Sunday.
Justice Dept. to review classified 9/11 documents for possible release
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Justice Dept. to review classified 9/11 documents for possible release
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Amid pressure from families of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the Justice Department says it will review previously withheld information and related documents for possible release.
Texas seeks out-of-state help amid COVID-19 surge
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Texas seeks out-of-state help amid COVID-19 surge
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has asked for out-of-state help in an effort to combat rising COVID-19 cases.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Federal judge cites 'gamesmanship' in CDC's eviction freeze renewal
Federal judge cites 'gamesmanship' in CDC's eviction freeze renewal
Texas seeks out-of-state help amid COVID-19 surge
Texas seeks out-of-state help amid COVID-19 surge
Two brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer
Two brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer
Kim Yo Jong condemns U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises
Kim Yo Jong condemns U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises
Mexican drug lord 'El Mencho' issues death threat against TV news anchor
Mexican drug lord 'El Mencho' issues death threat against TV news anchor
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/