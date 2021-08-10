Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 10, 2021 / 6:46 PM

Recall of frozen chicken products linked to 28 salmonella infections

By
The recall involves breaded stuffed chicken products sold under the Dutch Farms, Milford Valley and Kirkwood brand names. Image courtesy of the FSIS
The recall involves breaded stuffed chicken products sold under the Dutch Farms, Milford Valley and Kirkwood brand names. Image courtesy of the FSIS

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Indiana-based Serenade Foods has recalled tens of thousands of pounds of raw, frozen chicken amid an outbreak of salmonella infections across eight states, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

The recall, announced Monday, involves more than 59,000 pounds of breaded stuffed chicken products sold under the Dutch Farms, Milford Valley and Kirkwood brand names at Aldi grocery stores across the United States. The affected varieties include broccoli and cheese, and chicken cordon bleu with best-by dates of Feb. 24, 2023, and Feb. 25, 2023.

Advertisement

The FDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service said an unopened package of raw, frozen, breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli cheese collected from the home of a person sickened in a salmonella outbreak tested positive for salmonella enteritidis.

The agency said 28 people have been sickened in eight states in an outbreak linked to the food products. The onset dates for the illnesses ranged from Feb. 21 to June 28.

The FSIS said consumers with the affected products should throw them away or return them to the place where they purchased them.

Salmonella infection can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In serious cases, the bacteria can cause arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

Advertisement

Read More

GM recalls 69,000 Chevrolet Bolts for battery defect that could spark fire Ford recalls 800,000 Explorers, F-350s, Lincoln Aviators over safety issues

Latest Headlines

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis threatens pay of school officials who mandate masks
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis threatens pay of school officials who mandate masks
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- As Florida education leaders continue to announce mask mandates for all students, the office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned that their pay may be cut or withheld if they implement the measures.
Senate passes $1.2T bipartisan infrastructure bill with help from 19 Republicans
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Senate passes $1.2T bipartisan infrastructure bill with help from 19 Republicans
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Senate on Tuesday voted to pass a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, a key part of President Joe Biden's agenda, and send it to the House, where it may encounter some resistance.
Dow Jones rises 162 points after Senate passes bipartisan infrastructure bill
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dow Jones rises 162 points after Senate passes bipartisan infrastructure bill
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 hit intraday records on Tuesday as the Senate passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and treasury yields rose.
Dominion Voting Systems sues conservative networks for defamation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dominion Voting Systems sues conservative networks for defamation
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Dominion Voting Systems filed lawsuits Tuesday against two conservative media outlets and the former CEO of Overstock.com, claiming defamation related to the 2020 election.
N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns in wake of sexual harassment report
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns in wake of sexual harassment report
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday in the wake of a damning state report that found he'd sexually harassed a number of women in recent years.
Google to introduce new safety, privacy functions for kids
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Google to introduce new safety, privacy functions for kids
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Google announced a series of changes to its products intended to protect the privacy of teens and kids while shielding them from commercial and adult content.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers vetoes GOP election bills as 'anti-democratic'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers vetoes GOP election bills as 'anti-democratic'
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday formally rejected multiple bills passed by state lawmakers that would have imposed more restrictions for absentee voting in the state, calling them "anti-democratic."
Miami condo deemed unsafe, evacuated weeks after Surfside collapse
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Miami condo deemed unsafe, evacuated weeks after Surfside collapse
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Residents of an eight-story condo building in Miami were displaced after city officials determined the structure needed emergency repairs.
Tropical system in Caribbean could become Fred, impact U.S.
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Tropical system in Caribbean could become Fred, impact U.S.
A system brewing in the Caribbean has the potential to become the sixth tropical depression and named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters say.
Pizza Hut testing meatless pepperoni at dozens of U.S. locations
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Pizza Hut testing meatless pepperoni at dozens of U.S. locations
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A few months after rolling out pies with meatless sausage, Pizza Hut on Tuesday began offering meatless pepperoni as a topping -- in a handful of U.S. cities to start.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas seeks out-of-state help amid COVID-19 surge
Texas seeks out-of-state help amid COVID-19 surge
Two brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer
Two brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer
Kim Yo Jong condemns U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises
Kim Yo Jong condemns U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises
Mexican drug lord 'El Mencho' issues death threat against TV news anchor
Mexican drug lord 'El Mencho' issues death threat against TV news anchor
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene again for anti-vaccine tweet
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene again for anti-vaccine tweet
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/