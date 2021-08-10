Trending
Aug. 10, 2021 / 7:50 AM

Justice Dept. says it will review classified 9/11 documents for possible release

By
People gather in lower Manhattan to look at smoke rise from the World Trade Center after two hijacked airliners deliberately crashed into the buildings on September 11, 2001. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
People gather in lower Manhattan to look at smoke rise from the World Trade Center after two hijacked airliners deliberately crashed into the buildings on September 11, 2001. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Amid pressure from families of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the Justice Department says it will review previously withheld information and related documents for possible release.

Hundreds of survivors, first responders and victims' family members recently sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking him not to attend any memorial events this year unless he declassifies government documents related to the attacks.

One of the reasons the families are seeking the documents is a belief that they show a link between the government of Saudi Arabia and the attacks, an issue that's been at the center of proposed litigation for years.

A Justice Department spokesperson said on Monday that it will review some of the still-classified information. The department told a federal court in Manhattan Monday that the FBI had only recently closed an investigation related to certain 9/11 hijackers.

"Although this development followed the U.S. District Court rulings upholding the government's privilege assertions, the FBI has decided to review its prior privilege assertions to identify additional information appropriate for disclosure," the spokesperson said, according to CNN.

"The FBI will disclose such information on a rolling basis as expeditiously as possible."

Biden praised the decision.

"As I promised during my campaign, my administration is committed to ensuring the maximum degree of transparency under the law, and to adhering to the rigorous guidance issued during the Obama-Biden administration on the invocation of the state secrets privilege," Biden said in a statement.

"In this vein, I welcome the Department of Justice's filing today, which commits to conducting a fresh review of documents where the government has previously asserted privileges, and to doing so as quickly as possible."

Brett Eagleson, an advocate for many 9/11 families who lost his father on Sept. 11, said the department is still not going far enough.

"[They] have already had three years to 'review' the files and can act immediately to produce the documents including the unredacted 2016 FBI Review Report of the bureau's years-long investigation of Saudi government agents who 'are known to have provided substantial assistance to' the hijackers, as well as phone records and witness statements," Eagleson said, according to CNN.

Every president since 9/11 has agreed to withhold documents related to the attacks, citing security concerns.

