U.S. News
Aug. 10, 2021 / 9:55 AM

Biden calls for healthcare upgrades as ACA enrollment period nears end

Demonstrators show support for the Affordable Care Act in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Demonstrators show support for the Affordable Care Act in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The White House said Tuesday that more than 2 million Americans have signed up for healthcare coverage through the Affordable Care Act during the special enrollment period, which began earlier this year and ends this weekend.

President Joe Biden's administration opened the special enrollment in February and later extended it to run until Aug. 15.

Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris will encourage more Americans to sign up before the period expires on Sunday.

The White House said the extra 2.5 million people in the United States who are newly covered add to the more than 30 million who'd been previously covered by ACA plans.

RELATED Study: Many patients billed for preventive care that should be free

Officials say premiums are even lower because of enhancements that came in the American Rescue Plan.

"Because of the law's enhanced tax credits, nine million Americans who buy their coverage through the Affordable Care Act have lower premiums, saving families an average of $40 per person per month," the White House said in a statement. "That's nearly $2,000 per year for a typical family of four.

"Those lower costs helped drive more than 2.5 million people to enroll in coverage since the beginning of this administration."

RELATED 'Smart' default enrollment policies under ACA can help consumers save, study finds

Harris will appear at the Brentwood Health Center in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to deliver her remarks.

The White House is calling for Congress to pass Democrats' $3.5 trillion spending plan that was unveiled on Monday, to keep up momentum for ACA signups. The measure, if passed, would add millions in funding to healthcare, climate change and other top Democratic priorities.

Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer said Monday that the chamber will take up the spending plan immediately after it passes a bipartisan infrastructure bill, which is expected Tuesday.

RELATED Supreme Court again rejects Republican-led effort to sink ACA

Biden aims to expand Medicare coverage to include dental, vision, or hearing services, lower prescription drug costs by allowing Medicare to negotiate the prices and close Medicaid coverage gaps by providing federal coverage for those in states that refuse to expand.

Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene again for anti-vaccine tweet
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Twitter announced Tuesday that it has suspended the account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for spreading misinformation and violating platform rules.
Watch live: Senate holds final vote on $1.2T bipartisan infrastructure bill
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Senate on Tuesday will vote on a bipartisan infrastructure package worth more than $1 trillion and the bill is expected to pass with Democratic and Republican support and move to the House.
Justice Dept. to review classified 9/11 documents for possible release
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Amid pressure from families of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the Justice Department says it will review previously withheld information and related documents for possible release.
Texas seeks out-of-state help amid COVID-19 surge
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has asked for out-of-state help in an effort to combat rising COVID-19 cases.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis threatens pay of school officials who mandate masks
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- As Florida education leaders continue to announce mask mandates for all students, the office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned that their pay may be cut or withheld if they implement the measures.
Epstein accuser sues Prince Andrew over rape allegations
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Virginia Giuffre sued Prince Andrew on Monday, accusing the member of the British royal family of raping and sexually abusing her when she was 17 years old.
Federal judge says cruise line can ignore Florida law and require vaccinations
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ruled in favor of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, granting it a preliminary injunction against a Florida law prohibiting companies from mandating customers to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
Two brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Police on Monday charged brothers Emonte Morgan and Eric Morgan in the fatal shooting of Chicago police officer Ella French on Saturday night.
Former Kansas City home of baseball great Satchel Paige to be restored
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- City officials, community leaders and family members of baseball great Satchel Paige on Monday unveiled a long-sought development plan to save and renovate the late pitcher's former home in Kansas City.
Washington governor mandates vaccines for state, healthcare workers
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday mandated that state employees and healthcare workers in nursing homes and similar facilities get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18.
